Gurugram: 91-year-old Man Waters Roadside Plants 4am Daily; Inspired Netizens Salute Him

A 91 year old man from Gurugram waters roadside plants at 4am every day. A video shared by IAS officer Nitin Sangwan shows the man watering the plants early in the morning and has left the netizens blown. According to the caption of the video, the old man has a sore back but still manages to keep it behind and come to the road every morning to water plants. Sangwan in the caption mentioned that he gives a ‘heartfelt salute’ to the elder man.

Elderly man inspiring netizens

The 45 seconds short video shows the elder man holding a pink container in his one hand and a stick in his other hand. On his waist, he has tied a belt, to prevent himself from backache. In the background we hear a man saying, ‘This man has covered the entire railway road’. He asks the man about the time when he arrives and this is like a ‘daily routine’ for him. Towards the end of the video, the man pans the camera towards the other side of the road and shows all the plants that have been planted. The old man manages to water all the plants on the road shown.

आप की उम्र 91 साल है, कमर भी दुख्ती है।



फिर भी, गुड़गांव में हर रोज सुबह 4 बजे पब्लिक रोड़ पर पौधों को पानी देने पहुंच जाते हैं।



दिल से सलाम 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/5M8sVss4aL — Nitin Sangwan, IAS (@nitinsangwan) October 19, 2020

The heartwarming video proved to be inspirational for the netizens and they bombarded the comment section. The video has managed to gather over 136K views. "I always think that who will keep this legacy , attitude and way of living life now onwards. We see such people from disappearing slowly from our surroundings. We are busy in our own world. The time is short to learn from this generation.Let’s get be fortunate to feel them", wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, "No word for this Man".

giving water to plants comes as a habbit for most of our parents and earlier generation.. sadly this holy habbit not likely to taken forward by our generation.. — Saurabh Gupta (@100raubhG) October 20, 2020

Salute the honest bunch from the previous generation .... Most of the upright people from that generation are just unbelievably committed, focussed n unstoppable. — Tania Ganguly (@TaniaGanguly007) October 19, 2020

These are the people who inspire and dedicate new generation for environmental — Pradeep kumar (@pradeepkkadian) October 19, 2020

Plot twist :- Everyone will just Praise him, no one itself ... — ♄ꍏ☈ⓢ♄ (@imharsh2711) October 19, 2020

Very inspiring and motivating for all of us... — Ram Avtar Singh (@RamAvta41118925) October 19, 2020

(Image Credits: Twitter/@nitinsangwan)

