A 50-year-old Nigerian Woman Enrols Herself In School, Wishes To Pursue English Subject

Studying has no age bar and a Nigerian woman has proved it by enrolling herself in Ilorin Grammar School. The 50-year-old woman Folashade Ajayi despite her living condition wants to study further and would love to pursue English subject at the university level. Her pictures wearing a school uniform with other students are going viral on social media.

Nigerian woman starts her education

The Nigerian woman Folashade Ajayi told Briefly.co.za that she was interested in educating herself and that's the reason she decided to enrol herself in secondary school despite her financial condition. She added that while studying she finds mathematics difficult in all the subjects. Her children have supported her decision and they also help her in doing assignments. She said that she wants to study English subject at University but it would be difficult for her. She further said that her bag designing business is not going well and she would need support. The woman has grabbed attention on social media as netizens praise her dedication to study at her age.

Meanwhile, a thoughtful gesture by an Electrical Company towards a little boy has gone viral on social media. Coming in as a ray of hope in these distressing times, the Seytons Electrical company in England paid off to their little employee Theo for all the help he did while they worked at his house. The payslip from the company mentioning the little one's name along with his wages is ruling over the hearts of netizens. Theo's mother Laura-Nicole Anderson has shared the whole incident along with the picture of the payslip on Twitter. According to her post, Seytons Electrical company employees had recently worked at her home and the little boy Theo had assisted them in their work. The payslip in the picture has acknowledged Theo's work.

(Image Credits: 9Yommie/Twitter)