A Chinese Kindergartener Cheats Death After Jumping Off Three-storey Toilet Window; Watch

A Chinese kindergartener recently cheated death after he jumped from the window of a three-storey building in the county of Fei. However, the child's fall was luckily broken by the kindergarten's security guard, who stood right beneath the window to catch him from hitting the ground. Although the chap was saved by the guard from any major injuries, he suffers from a few minor injuries. Soon after the footage of the incident was shared by local news portal Good Morning Shandong, it went viral on social media in no time leaving many stunned.

A child jumps from a three-storey bathroom window in a viral video

The nerve-wracking incident took place on October 29, 2020, in the county of Fei located in the Shandong Province of Eastern China. On that day, all the kindergarteners could hear was onlookers squealing 'Don't Jump' as a Chinese kindergartener stood on a narrow window ledge of a three-storey building. The viral video shows how a young boy in a green top takes a leap forward from the third floor after accidentally locking himself in the toilet.

However, the security guard of the kindergarten broke the child's fall as he stood on the ground with his hands held out for catching the boy before he hit the surface and save him from any fatal injuries. The nail-biting video was shared on the Chinese version of TikTok, Douyin and instantly went viral on the video-sharing platform. Later, the Feixian Education Bureau released an official statement about the incident and revealed that the child has some minor injuries on his forehead. The statement read:

At around 9:40 am on October 29, at the kindergarten in Xinhe Village, Feixian County, a boy accidentally locked the door while going to the toilet, climbed onto the window sill and over the guardrail after being unable to open normally. The teacher tried to appease and dissuade the boy from jumping. He jumped off the third floor, was caught by the security guard downstairs, and slid to the ground. He was then sent to a doctor for emergency treatment. Following a thorough examination, the child has a slight fracture of the right side of the forehead, other parts not injured, continued observation and treatment 5 days after can be discharged.

Watch the viral video of China news below:

