A Couple Leaves $2000 Tip For Restaurant And The Reason Behind It Is Special

In an act of generosity, a couple visiting Club Lucky in Chicago left a tip of $2,000. The incident gained attention on the internet soon after was shared on the Facebook page of the club. The club narrated the entire story and thanked the couple for their kindness as they wrote, "During this difficult time it instantly uplifted the spirits of our entire staff! We cannot thank you enough!".

'Great gesture'

According to the caption of the image, the couple had their first date in the same restaurant, 20. Ever since the couple has been coming back every year at the same time and in the same booth. They also have enjoyed a permanent reservation at this time every year. The restaurant shared the post with an image of the receipt that has a sweet note on it.

“This guest had his first date with his now wife 20 years ago at Club Lucky on February 12. He has been coming back every year at same time, 7:30, same booth #46! We have given him a standing, permanent reservation at this time every year! We are honored to be a special part of this couple’s life and very VERY grateful for their generosity! During this difficult time it instantly uplifted the spirits of our entire staff! We cannot thank you enough,” read the caption.

Read: US: Joe Biden Connects With Indian Restaurant Owners To Talk About Their Business

Overwhelmed on hearing the story, netizens bombarded the comment section. One Facebook user wrote, "This is amazing. As a restaurant guy myself, getting to see all our regulars slowly joining us again has been almost like a family reunion. It warms the heart. It’s people like this that truly make what we do so special". Another person wrote, "Club Lucky is like home for so many. You put out such great service and a welcome spot at all the right moments. It's only natural that some of it comes back to you from some truly lovely guests". The post has managed to gather over 1K reactions so far.

Read: Hyun Bin & Son Ye Jin Appear First Time As A Couple In A Telecom Ad, Leave Fans Thrilled

Read: Valentine’s Day: Rumoured Couple Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter Go On Lunch Date; See Pics

Also Read: Japanese Couple Become Olympic Ambassadors After

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.