'A Culinary Crime': Malaysian Restaurant Sells Indian Papad As Pricey 'Asian Nachos'

A Malaysian restaurant's menu has drawn the attention of Indian social media users with many gasping over the re-branding of the humble 'papad' as 'Asian Nachos'. The cruncy deep fried savoury made of black gram bean flour has been a staple of Indian households for years. The papad being called 'Asian Nachos' has left many in splits.

A Twitter user shared a picture of the menu captioned: "A culinary crime has been committed". According to the menu listing, papad, or what came to be known as 'popadam' in parts of North America, is served at the restaurant with "avocado, tamarind salsa and crispy shallots". The 'exotic' cuisine comes for 27 Malaysian ringgits -- 511 Indian rupees.

A culinary crime has been committed pic.twitter.com/owYQoILSnk — samantha (@NaanSamantha) January 22, 2023

Netizens react

The tweet has managed to garner over five hundred thousand views. The video was retweeted by over one thousand Twitter users and received around eight thousand likes. Several Twitter users shared fun gifs from shows like Friends, to express their shock.

One Twitter user wrote, “I wonder if they'll call "moong ka papad" as black dotted nachos? And I'm pretty satisfied with the 2rs papad which I get with masala powder can't afford the 27 dollars lol”. Another Twitter user was left amused by how it will be hard to eat the papad with Salsa. “With that papadam it is impossible to eat salsa,” the user wrote.

While many expressed their disbelief over the picture, a netizen wondered how much each portion of the dish is going for. “And how much is each portion going for? I am guessing 200% profit per plate as popadums are cheap. It’s a nice racket!” the user wrote.