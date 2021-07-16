A Georgia Family Discovers 18 Snakes While Reaching For 'fuzz' On The Floor

In a shocking incident, a family from Georgia stumbled upon another family housed under their bed. The family of Georgia snakes! A resident of Augusta, Georgia, Ms. Trish Wilcher's discovered 18 snakes residing under her bed. 17 of them were babies and one was the mother, Wilcher informed as she shared the image of the snakes. Wilcher was 'freaked out' when she discovered the family housed under her small bed space.

'We have snakes'

During an interview with a WJBF News Channel 6, Wilcher said that she came across 'something fuzzy' on the floor and tried to look closely before she picked it up. She later realized that the 'fuzzy' things were moving. She ran to her husband and yelped 'we have snakes.' Ms. Wilcher and her husband Max counted the number of babies snuggled up on the floor mat. "17 babies and one momma," they informed through their Facebook post.

The couple shared the details of their action after the shocking discovery through another Facebook post. They had "turned" their bedroom "upside down...found 17 babies and the momma," she wrote. They have planned to release the 'litter' at a cleared land 'up the street,' the land could be their 'home spot,' she added. Wilcher also mentioned that the incident has left the couple 'scared shirtless' and she is glad that she 'went to pick up the fuzz.'

Following this, Max Wilcher grabbed a tool and placed the snakes in a linen bag. On the other hand, Ms. Wilcher also asked for help from Trapper Dan, a snake rescue specialist to ensure that there are no more surprises under her bed. Trish also joked that she might need to see a cardiologist after the incident. Facebook users went bonkers over the event. While most of them were 'petrified,' some applauded Wilcher's bravery and mentioned that they would not have 'MOVED!'

