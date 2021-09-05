'A Light Shining In All This Twitter Darkness': Dog Gets Fascinated By Butterflies; Watch

Doggos rule the internet with their videos, some capturing their cute antics while others show their goofy side. In an adorable video that has surfaced on the internet, a dog while playing gets mesmerised to see butterflies around. The cute clip of the dog and butterflies has gone viral on social media and netizens have been reacting to the video in the comments section.

Doggo and butterflies

The video has been shared by a Twitter user @buitengebieden_ alongside the caption, "This is what Twitter is meant for..". In the video, a dog can be seen playing with a ball when it suddenly comes across two butterflies. As the video progresses, one of the butterflies can be seen sitting on the dog’s nose. Within some moments, the dog can be seen gently putting its head down and the butterfly flies away. After some moments, the dog can be seen looking around in the video. Watch the video here:

This is what Twitter is meant for.. pic.twitter.com/wY8r1IWyrw — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) September 2, 2021

The 14-second video, since being posted on Twitter, has garnered 1.5 million views and 102K likes. Netizens are in awe of the adorable video of the dog and the butterflies. One user commented, "Awww, hi sweet poochie." Another individual commented, "Aww how beautiful." Another netizen commented, "It's really all that's worth seeing. It keeps a light shining in all this Twitter darkness." Check out other reactions from netizens:

Last month, a video of a dog welcoming a little pup had surfaced on the internet. Sterling is a fluffy and well-behaved Golden Retriever based in Canada who has her own social media account. Sterling has embraced his "little bro" Colin Newton's inclusion in the family in the most adorable way in his latest Instagram video. Sterling wagged his tail around little puppy Colin. She sat and ran around him to convey how happy he was. Sterling also rolled over to play with Colin on the lush green grass in the lawn. The video captioned "Welcome to the new family Colin, we love you already," was posted by the Newton family via Sterling's account.

IMAGE: buitengebieden_/Twitter