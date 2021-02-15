A Video Goes Viral As Woman In China Asks Delivery Man To Throw Tea On Ex-boyfriend's Face

A woman in China found a bizarre way to get revenge on her former boyfriend by asking the delivery man to throw a glass of tea on the ex-lover. In a video, that was widely shared on social media platforms especially on Valentine’s Day on Sunday, a delivery boy can be seen throwing a glass of tea at the man. The 38-second-long clip, shared by China Daily features the delivery boy walking up to a man and then throwing the tea on his face. The man then hands him the order slip and walks away. The video has garnered thousands of views on YouTube.

It was later found out that the delivery boy was notably, only trying to adhere to the request made by the man's ex-girlfriend. As per reports, the instructions along with the delivery said, "No need to be nice to the s***bag, just splash the drink on his face” while placing the order. As per the Oriental Daily report, the peculiar order request and an appropriate delivery incident took place in ShangDong city. Reportedly, the delivery man had even apologised to the man for splashing the drink and said that he was only trying to do his job and follow the instructions. Watch:

'Heartbroken' Woman Sends Tons Of Onions To Her Ex-boyfriend

In another bizarre incident, a heartbroken woman from China punished her ex-boyfriend, who cheated on her, by sending him tons of onions to make him cry as much as she did. According to an international media outlet, the woman, Zhao, was left devastated after she was dumped by her partner. When Zhao discovered that her former lover did not shed any tears after the split, she reportedly ordered a tonne of red onions to be delivered to her ex-boyfriend’s front door with a note that read, “I’ve cried for three days, now it’s your turn”.

While speaking to a local Chinese media outlet, Zhao said that she purchased that onion in the hope to make her ex-boyfriend cry. She said that she heard from her friends that her former lover was not upset at all after breaking up with her, whereas she cried for three days continuously. Zhao added that she was ‘heartbroken’ so she ordered a tonne of onions to his home because she wanted him to ‘know the taste of tears’.

