Aashna Lidder Pens Heartfelt Note For Late Father, IAF's Brig LS Lidder; 'Darling Papa...'

Almost every Indian bid a teary adieu to Brigadier Lakhwinder Singh Lidder, who was among the 13 defence personnel who lost their lives in the unfortunate helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor earlier this month. However, Lidder's 17-year-old daughter stunned the entire nation with her exceptional bravery and love towards her departed father at the time of Brigadier Lidder's funeral. This time, the daughter of the brave soldier, a budding poet and writer, Aashna Lidder, has once again won the hearts of millions by writing an emotional letter to her father.

While posting a childhood photograph with her father, she called her late father 'her dearest darling papa'. According to Aashna, she used to address her father as "darling papa" whenever she wrote a letter for her dad.

Take a look at the letter of Aashna Lidder here:

"Dearest Darling Papa, I hope to start every letter to you like this… Dearest Darling Papa, because it is how I started each one of the multitudes of letters to you My darling papa, My best friend, my confidant, the biggest piece of my heart, the one who made my life, heart and soul so full, so vibrant. It hits me in waves that you aren’t here. Sometimes, in the normalcy of things, in the routine and monotonous beat of life; while brushing, while talking, while looking at any photo, clicking a selfie (which you were so good at ;)) I suddenly remember you’re not here. You won’t be here…At least not in physical form." Aashna Lidder penned down in the letter for her departed daddy.

"I realize I can’t hear you, hug you like I used to. But I hope I find some other way to do all of that. I am still waiting for signs and signals everyone talks about. I am sure they’ll come, in the form of angels, people, things, objects; I really don’t know how and through who or what… unanswered questions' so many," Aashna continued.

"I will keep writing to you," says Aashna Lidder

Further, Ashana wished that the pain, emptiness, and the agony that she has been going through, should never befall anybody. "Papa, I am new to all of this, so new, not ripe yet. But one thing I really wish is for no one to even be new or familiar with such a feeling. You feel empty, dejected, you feel like life has been unfair to you; to one who didn’t deserve any of this. But then when maturity kicks in, the emptiness sinks in, maybe ill be all grown up and say “I am not alone in this pain” or maybe I will say "whoever this happens to doesn't deserve it either," she wrote.

"I will keep writing to you, so that one day, via signs and signals and blessings and success, I'll know you read. Stay Gold Legend," the brave child wrote to her late father. It is worth mentioning among the armed personnel who lost their lives in the Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter crash near the Upper Coonoor region in Tamil Nadu, was Brigadier LS Lidder. He was a decorated soldier who worked extensively on tri-services reforms as the defence assistant to India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat.

Image: Instagram/@theeveningsunrise