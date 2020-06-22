Influencers Abhi And Niyu Want Millenials To Be In Tune With Current Affairs

Content creators Abhiraj Rajadhyaksha and Niyati Mavinkurve from Abhi and Niyu on Instagram and other social media platforms are a dynamic duo who has been actively making content highlighting the significance of India and the current affairs surrounding the country. One of their latest videos titled 'China's Masterplan Exposed' garnered over 11 million views on Instagram, as revealed by the duo themselves during an exclusive interview with Republic World. During the interview, Abhi and Niyu spoke about why they started making videos revolving around India and what is their goal with the content they put out.

Abhi spoke about how bringing millennials to tune with the latest happenings in the country. While on the other hand, Niyu expressed that people are not aware of the historical significance which India boasts. Check out their views below -

Abhi and Niyu talk about their content goal

Our journey started a year ago in May of 2019. Our observation was that the overall perception and image of India had become very negative in people’s minds. But there are a lot of positive things happening around us but they don’t pop up in our news feeds enough. We wanted to explore India and find out the best parts of the country to bring it to people’s attention. We started making short videos on Instagram, we wanted our stories to be based upon real incidents. We wanted to make fact based content which is millennial-friendly. The current generation needs to know what is happening around us and they need to get inspired to do something on their own. India needs a lot of improvements in various sectors, but we wished to give credit where its due also.

Niyu's views

We also wanted to talk a little about the history of India. (As noticed in) All of our travels abroad, most people to know about their country and the history it has and they are proud to represent hat history. But in India, people won’t know about something important and historical in their own backyard.

On the other hand, content creators Abhi and Niyu recently posted a video titled 'What Happened at Galwan Valley'. In the video, the duo shed a light on the ongoing disturbances between China and India in detail. The video was also deemed as a tribute to the soldiers fighting at the forefront by the duo. Check out the video below -

