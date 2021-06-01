'Absolute Bonkers': Netizens Revisit Video Of Highest Sky Dive Without Parachute | Watch

Hundreds of thousands of people on the internet are revisiting a spine chilling video that features air diver Luke Aikins jumping from a height of 7620 meters without a parachute. The iconic jump made back in 2016 set a Guinness World Record for being the highest jump without the aid of a parachute. The video which left people astonished four years back recently resurfaced on Twitter after being shared by Sıradışı Bilim and has been viewed by over 4 million people.

The 2 minutes 15-second video clip starts by showing Aikins take a dive from a height of 7620 meters. As the video progresses, two other divers which took off with Aikins, open their parachute, however, the American skydiver continues his free fall without any aid. After a free fall of two-and-a-half-minute freefall, Aikins successfully lands on a net spread across an area of 100 square feet.

After the breath-taking landing on the Fly Trap, Aikins, climbs out the net, cheering and hugged his wife, Monica, as he broke the Guinness World Record for highest skydive without a parachute or even a wingsuit. The deadly stunt was carried out in the Californian deserts as a crowd of anxious spectators held their breath during the dive which ended with a soft landing.

Meanwhile, the video clip has left the internet flabbergasted, even four years after the daredevil event took place. "why doesn't the same that would have happened to him if he landed on water not happen to him here?," questioned a user. "Absolute bonkers" , wrote another. meanwhile, a third user commented, "Absolutely freakin incredible!! The closest you can get to flying. My God that must have felt absolutely incredible! Exhilarating."

