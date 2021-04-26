Abu Dhabi's Yas Island, Other Landmarks Lit Up With Indian Tricolour In Support Amid COVID

Prominent iconic buildings, including Abu Dhabi's premier leisure and entertainment hub — Yas Island, in the UAE were lit up with the tricolour to show solidarity with India as it grapples with a growing COVID-19 crisis.

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) headquarters and the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa, in Dubai were lit up with the colours of the Indian flag in solidarity with India as it responds to a second COVID-19 wave. "As #India battles the gruesome war against #COVID19 , its friend #UAE sends its best wishes. Glowing star @BurjKhalifa in #Dubai lits up in Flag of India to showcase its support," Indian Embassy in the UAE tweeted on Sunday.

India is struggling with a second wave of the pandemic with more than 3,00,000 daily new coronavirus cases being reported in the past few days, and hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.

Pavan Kapoor, Ambassador of India to the UAE, tweeted, "India appreciates the UAE’s strong support to its close friend in difficult times @MoFAICUAE @UAEembassyIndia."

The ADNOC on the facade of its headquarters displayed the message "Stay strong, India" to highlight its support for one of the UAE's closest friends and most important trading partners, the report said.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has affirmed his confidence in India’s ability to overcome the challenge of the resurgence in COVID-19 cases, the Gulf News reported.

He reiterated the UAE’s full support for and solidarity with India. This came in a phone call made by Sheikh Abdullah on Sunday with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

"Appreciated the call yesterday from HH Sheikh @ABZayed, FM of UAE expressing his solidarity with India. As always, deeply value good wishes and international cooperation," Jaishankar wrote on Twitter.

Appreciated the call yesterday from HH Sheikh @ABZayed, FM of UAE expressing his solidarity with India. As always, deeply value good wishes and international cooperation. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 26, 2021

We stand together with our dear guests, friends and all the people of India during these challenging times. #StaySafe and #StayStrongIndia ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³#YasIsland #InAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/R57O1xAMeq — Yas Island Ø¬Ø²ÙŠØ±Ø© ÙŠØ§Ø³ (@yasisland) April 25, 2021

Tonight we stand in solidarity with #India ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³. Prominent landmarks in the UAE display the Indian flag as India #Delhi fights #covid19 #StayStrongIndia ðŸ‡¦ðŸ‡ª ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ #CovidIndia pic.twitter.com/zgQTbQRmKL — Ø­Ø³Ù† Ø³Ø¬ÙˆØ§Ù†ÙŠ ðŸ‡¦ðŸ‡ª Hassan Sajwani (@HSajwanization) April 25, 2021

In light of the current situation, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island displayed the flag of India on its grid shell light canopy last night, as Yas Island extended a message of hope and unity. #yasisland #abudhabi #indiafightscorona pic.twitter.com/26WYKyOQ67 — Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) April 26, 2021

(With PTI inputs)