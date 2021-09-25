Accent Challenge Resurfaces On Social Media, Ali Fazal & Richa Chadha Join; Watch

Life had become different for people across the world due to the COVID pandemic. Given the lifestyle changes that had been introduced, netizens started getting creative and introduced various online challenges and trends to keep themselves busy. Challenges like Dalgona Coffee had gone viral on the internet. One such challenge which started during the lockdown has resurfaced on the internet and users have been posting their videos of the 'accent challenge'.

Accent Challenge

In the challenge, the two participants will pronounce the same word in the accents of two countries. For example, one person in the challenge would speak how people pronounce the word in Canada and another will speak the same word in an American accent. A video that has surfaced on the internet features a man and a woman. The two pronounce the same words but the difference is the woman pronounces the word in an Indian accent, while the man says the same word in a Canadian accent. They speak words like "water, product, federal, referee, surface, pass, buffet, figure, behind" etc. Another video shows both the man and woman speak the same words in their Pakistani accent. But, now the accent challenge has resurfaced with a spin, which begins with the line "Oh my god, your accent is so sexy, say it again," has gone viral with people adding their own spin. Celebrities like Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha also join in the accent challenge.

Here are some of the videos

Similarly, another video showcases two men who pronounce the same words, but one pronounces the word in a Nigerian accent. Another man speaks the word how it would be pronounced in Ghana. Meanwhile, another video that surfaced on the internet shows the man and woman take on the accent challenge. The video features the woman speaking in an American accent while the man speaks the words, how they would be pronounced in Ghana.

An animated video based on a Kashmiri accent has also surfaced on the internet. In the video, words like "chips, chocolate, science, books, English, Dum aloo" have been spoken in a Kashmiri accent. Another video shows a woman speaking both in an American accent and a British accent turn wise. Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit also participated in the accent challenge last year with her husband Dr Sriram Nene. Another video features two girls who speak Nigerian and South African accents.

Kashmiri Accent 😍😍

Loved the Kashmiri accent reel posted by @AabhaHanjura di, thot of remixing it via my art 🤓

Share your favorite typical Kashmiri accent words here.❤️

My fav is Chaaklate (Chocolate) 😍😍

.#diyminiatures #accentchallenge #kashmiriaccent pic.twitter.com/hVQ2bQuUtp — Savi Bhat (@diyminiatures) September 24, 2021

#AccentChallenge

This was so much fun 🤩 Who do you guys think did better? 🤔😁@DoctorNene pic.twitter.com/AXLdvnSEFa — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) June 13, 2020

(Image: @virindademblamalik/@theebissas/Instagram)