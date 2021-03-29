'Accidental Shaadi': Netizens Ask Physics Behind Falling Sindur As Epic Scene Goes Viral

There has never been a dearth of content when it comes to daily television soap operas. The TV shows have always proved to be a content treasure trove with their melodramatic sequences and over-the-top acting. Recently, a clip from one of the prominent television shows depicting the 'accidental shaadi' scene has started surfacing on the Internet. The clip that shows a sindoor getting stuck to the sleeves of the male protagonist inadvertently falls on a woman’s hair, received comments from the netizens.

Netizens share hilarious take on the clip

Netizens shared rib-tickling comments on the clip where the two stars get married because of the vermillion falling on the actress's forehead accidentally. The social media users started questioning the logic behind the clip and concept of the scene while there were others who added their own hilarious take to the scene.

One of the Twitter users shared the clip and wrote, "Don't you love it when you accidentally get married?" As soon as it started gaining prominence on the social media platform, scores of the users thronged to the video and started sharing their takes. One of the netizens questioned the bizarreness of television shows. Another user wrote that he watched the scene approximately 20 times to understand the logic. A third user commented about adding a Kumar Sanu song in the background that would just add more charm to the scene. Another wrote that if this is how people get married then she has 'married three cousins and 2 neighbours multiple times in childhood.'

Even planned shadis (marriages) are meeting with accidents then what about accidental shadis...very innovative pic.twitter.com/SMSyCrkSgS — Dev (@iDevR9) March 28, 2021

And Kumar Sanu is singing in the background about sooni sooni maang ko bhar dun. Sanskari Serendipity. Hilarious. — Pavneet Singh Chadha ðŸšœ ðŸŒ¾ (@pub_neat) March 25, 2021

yea the physics just doesn't allow the sindhur to fall down if he is raising his hand to his hair unless he has holes in this sleeve

Or he is jerking his hair.

But then again her jewelry is literally Hiding the place where sindur needs to go. — SanyuktaðŸ“ðŸ³ï¸‍âš§ï¸ðŸ³ï¸‍ðŸŒˆ (@sanilel) March 26, 2021

Watched the clip 20 times to understand the angles of how and why...

Shouldn't have ! — ðŸ‘€ ðŸ‘€ ðŸšœðŸšœðŸšœ (@CopraGemini32) March 25, 2021

Earlier, a similar logic-defying scene cracked up the Internet from Sasural Simar Ka where a hilarious shawl choking scene had left the fans in splits. The scene shows Jayati Bhatia who plays the role of Nirmala Devi aka ‘Mataji’ gets miffed with one of her granddaughters, Pari which was played by Shweta Sinha. Pari is seen apologising to Nirmala Devi while clinging on to her shawl as the latter tries to walk away in anger. Suddenly, viewers get to see a hilarious turn of events in the scene when Nirmala Devi tries to walk past her granddaughter; her shawl gets tugged in Pari’s neck that choked her to death.

