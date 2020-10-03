Percussionist's Ghatam Video Gets 17 Million Views; Internet Lauds His Talent | WATCH

A world’s renowned percussionist’s recent video footage acing the traditional percussion instrument ‘Ghatam’ of the South Indian Carnatic classical music tradition, has hugely impressed the internet. Excelling the beats on an ‘Earthen pot’ in Tishra Nadai musical gait, India’s acclaimed percussionist Ghatam Giridhar Udupa can be seen marvelling his audience playing the mesmeric rhythms on his idiophone. “Groove in Tishra Nadai,” the famous musician wrote in the caption of the clip he shared on his official Instagram handle that has now crossed 17 million views.

Holding the earthenware pot Ghatam, musician Udupa can be seen playing on it like the mridangam, with awe-inspiring tabla hand positions modulation. Internet hailed the Indian percussion’s style as he delivered a mind-blowing performance plating scintillating complex tunes and resonant beats as he struck the Ghatam each time with his palm and fingers to perfection. The acclaimed musician not only produced a musical lure soothing to the ears but also groovy for the soul. The Carnatic music lovers admired his flawless musical techniques and unique style that produced distinctive folk musical sounds on the earthen pot instrument.

Read: Hillary Clinton Agrees To Upgrade Zoom After Reaching Limit; Netizens Say 'so Relatable'

Read: Video: California Brothers Dance To Punjabi Song 'Tunak Tunak'; Netizens Say 'crushing It'

Netizens hail musician's talent

The artist has posted a series of clips of himself playing the instrument, in one such, revealing the mentor and Maha Guru behind his skills, an internationally renowned musician and a grammy award winner Thetakudi Harihara Vinayakram. Commenters admired the talent of the musician, calling his performance mind-blowing and superb. Many lauded his popular musician’s hard work for his achievements and his love and dedication to the Carnatic instrument. “Salute to u sir,” a commenter wrote on the video, while several others poured in virtual applauds on the remarkable musical footage.

Read: Magnificent Black Leopard Clicked In Tadoba National Park Leaves Netizens Spellbound

Read: Subway's Bread Declared As 'confectionery' In Ireland; Netizens Call It 'Sugar Bread'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.