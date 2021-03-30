Last Updated:

'Achieving The Milestone': Telangana's 47-year-old Shyamala Goli Swims Across Palk Strait

In an age-defying adventure, a 47-year-old woman from Telangana has swum across the Palk Strait, which lies between the Indian state of Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka

In an age-defying adventure, a 47-year-old woman from Telangana has swum across the Palk Strait, which lies between the Indian state of Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka’s Jaffna. Shyamala Goli crossed the strait within a record time of 13 hours and 47 minutes, becoming the second Indian woman to do so. Until now, only Bula Chowdhury had crossed the 40-kilometre long distance in almost 14 hours. 

She started her expedition from the Thalaimannar coast in Sri Lanka to Dhanushkoti in India. On March 19, she jumped in the waters at 4:15 am and touched the Indian soil at 5:30 pm. Talking about her endeavours to media reporters, she revealed that she wore a “shark shield” as protection against marine predators and had also applied grease on her body, as reported by Deccan Chronicle. 

Goli, who runs a playschool in Hyderabad, took up the sport of swimming just three years ago. Speaking to Deccan Chronicle recently, she revealed that she practises swimming for almost eight hours every day. However, she reckoned that striking a balance between work and swimming poses a real challenge. 

Meanwhile, her aquatic feat has left the internet stunned. Hundreds of thousands of people have now taken to Twitter to praise the athlete. "Congratulations, you've inspired many," wrote a Twitter user. Meanwhile, Kavitha Kalvakuntla, a member of the legislative council, also joined the celebration and extended her best wishes. 

Another swimming endeavour

Meanwhile, continuing the legacy of female swimmers, a 16-year-old girl from New Hampshire recently set a record by successfully swimming through the English Channel. Vera Richard, an American resident left Springfield, Dover in the United Kingdom and reached a beach near Calais, France shortly before midnight. The swim which took nearly 14 hours, made her the second American in history to cross the channel.

Image Credits: RaoKavitha/Twitter

 

 

