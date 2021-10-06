'Act Of Kindness': Woman Offers To Buy Lunch For Stranger, Receives A Surprise | Watch

American TV personality and author Barbara De Angelis had once remarked that love and kindness are never wasted, and a recent social experiment posted on Twitter answers why. In the video, a woman is approached by a man who says that he has not brought his wallet and asks her if she would buy him lunch. The woman agrees without a second thought, but what follows leaves her not just surprised but emotionally overwhelmed.

The clip has been shared on Twitter by a user who goes by the name @chris_notcapn. The emotional video has caught the attention of netizens who shared their reactions in the comments section.

Woman surprised by stranger

The video shared on the microblogging site was recorded at a supermarket. The caption of the video read, "My allergies are acting up".

In the video, a woman can be seen buying groceries at a supermarket. She is approached by a man who asks her if she would buy him lunch as he had forgotten his wallet. The woman, without a second thought, replies with a 'yes'. The man then reveals that for her kindness he would buy all her groceries for the day. Initially, the woman doesn't believe him and says "you're lying" but he then tells her that because she was so kind to him all her groceries are paid for. She is gifted a flower bouquet as she exits the store.

The woman, visibly emotional by the kind gesture then informs that she had buried her mother three weeks ago and was adding "nearly all the stuff." Watch the heartwarming video here:

My allergies are acting up 😢 pic.twitter.com/3hoMuXg63o — chris evans (@chris_notcapn) October 4, 2021

Twitteratti react to viral video

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has garnered over 587,0000 views and several reactions. The video has touched the hearts of netizens who could not stop themselves from reacting to the clip. One user wrote, "She was counting her pennies and she said yes without hesitating". Another user wrote, "Act of kindness. Don't see enough of that these days". Another individual commented, "People that have the least, continue to give the most". Check out some other user reactions here:

Oh man that was beautiful. Especially the fact that even with her own struggles, she didn't hesitate to say yes to buying him food. That's what makes it so special. — Tori (@Spiffsin) October 4, 2021

Awww, that’s wonderful. Perfect timing for that lady — 💟Lori-KEEPITREAL💟 (@Lorikeepitreal) October 4, 2021

You’ll never know what someone is going through 😢 — Lacey (@thebald_beauty) October 4, 2021

People that have the least, continue to give the most 💕 — Emre.😷 (@Elizabe13283560) October 4, 2021

She was counting her pennies and she said yes without hesitating 😭😭😭😭😭😭💙 — Being Bestest Voted Blue 💙🌊🇺🇸 (@Andrea6Mitchell) October 4, 2021

Act of kindness. Don't see enough of that these days. — RealZoo (@RealZoo524) October 4, 2021

Omg who is chopping onions in here?😭 — Katie Porter's Spooky Szn Whiteboard 👻 (@hautePJones) October 4, 2021

Man helps elderly woman in viral video

In August, another such video had gone viral on the internet in which a man had helped an elderly woman and the kind gesture of the man was recorded on camera by his wife. The video was shared by a user Brooke Ashley Hall, who on her recent Instagram post, praised her husband for being so kind. The clip has melted the hearts of netizens who appreciated the man in the comments section.

(Image: @chris_notcapn/Twitter)