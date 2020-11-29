'Act Of Love': Couple Sends Cutouts To Grandkids To Celebrate Thanksgiving Amid Pandemic

Unable to celebrate Thanksgiving with their grandchildren, US based couple Missy Buchanan and Barry Buchanan came with an extremely creative and innovative idea as they sent their life-size cutout to California, especially for their grandchildren. Taking to Facebook, Missy shared an image of her grandchildren along with the cutouts as she termed them as the ‘cardboard family’. According to the caption of the image, the couple wanted to ensure that everybody stays safe amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Grandparents get creative

“As COVID19 numbers continue to rise, we wanted to show that you can have fun and help keep everyone safe, too. I have so many friends who have been impacted by COVID19. For us, it's an act of love. And our kids and grandkids are having such fun with "us”, wrote Missy in the caption of the lovely image she shared of her grandchildren. In the image, the couple cutouts are right next to three children. The cutouts look extremely real and it is getting hard to make out if this is cardboard. As per the caption, the couple took the wise step because they thought that Thanksgiving dinner was too risky this year. Missy wrote, “Barry and I had a life-size cutout made and shipped to our kids/ grandkids in the TX Hill Country and in California”.

Read: Couple, One-month-old Daughter Killed In Bike-car Collision In UP

Impressed by the couple's idea, netizens bombarded the comment section. "I love the life-size cutout of the two of you. Excellent substitute. Have a Happy Thanksgiving Thursday and all year", wrote a Facebook user. Another person wrote, "That’s hilarious! And brilliant!". To this, Missy replied, " Mindy's 3 yr-old is keeping "us" in his room and regularly has conversation with "us." LOL".

Read: Trevor Noah All Set To Host The Upcoming 63rd Grammy's, Says 'I Am Thrilled To Be Hosting'

Read: Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar Camp At Kala Pokhri, Couple Shares Pictures

Also Read: 'We Will Miss Him': Prince William, Kate Middleton Bid Adieu To Their Family Dog Lupo

(Image Credits: Facebook/MissyBuchanan)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.