Last Updated:

Actor Mark Hamill’s Response To Twitter User’s Post Warms Netizens Heart; See Post

A Twitter user recently shared a screenshot of a post about the actor Mark Hamill. The actor's response to the tweet won the hearts of the netizens. Read on.

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
Mark Hamill

Image: AP


Star Wars actor Mark Hamill has touched the hearts of the netizens with his gesture for a person on social media. Actor Mark Hamill replied to a Twitter user who goes by the name @isuperebba. A user on the microblogging site had shared a screenshot of a post about the actor. While sharing the post the Twitter user wrote, "everything i learn about @HamillHimself just proves to me that he’s at least top 5 people in the world". 

Mark Hamill's response to a Twitter user's post

In his response, actor Mark Hamill wrote, "You give me WAY too much credit. Given the chance, wouldn't YOU jump at the chance to make someone's day just by simply showing up?". In the screenshot shared on Twitter, it is mentioned that the actor had visited a restaurant for lunch and a person working there was a fan of Star Wars. The person who was obsessed with Star Wars was not present at that time and was sad to not meet the actor. The actor, however, during the night again visited the restaurant and met the person. The person who was a fan of Star Wars took pictures and an autograph of the actor. As per the post, the person who was serving the actor during lunch had told him about the person who was a fan of the movie. Take a look at the Twitter post and actor's response:

Since being shared on Twitter, the post has garnered over 126K likes and 7,525 Retweets. The response of the actor to a Twitter user has won over the hearts of netizens, who praised him in the comments section. One user commented, "u are the best". Another individual commented, "And that’s why we love you". Another user wrote, "Not everyone would care as you do. That's what makes this story so touching".

READ | Chef Cat makes 'Squid Game' inspired Dalgona candy; tricks leave internet amazed: WATCH

Image: AP

READ | Pawri girl Dananeer Mobeen shares a video of herself singing; Netizens laud her voice
READ | Pakistan: Video of Donkey climbing aboard a car catches netizens' eye; Watch
READ | Lion walks out of a public toilet, amused netizens drop hilarious comments; WATCH

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Mark Hamill, Star Wars, Twitter
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com