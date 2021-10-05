Actor Mark Hamill’s Response To Twitter User’s Post Warms Netizens Heart; See Post

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill has touched the hearts of the netizens with his gesture for a person on social media. Actor Mark Hamill replied to a Twitter user who goes by the name @isuperebba. A user on the microblogging site had shared a screenshot of a post about the actor. While sharing the post the Twitter user wrote, "everything i learn about @HamillHimself just proves to me that he’s at least top 5 people in the world".

Mark Hamill's response to a Twitter user's post

In his response, actor Mark Hamill wrote, "You give me WAY too much credit. Given the chance, wouldn't YOU jump at the chance to make someone's day just by simply showing up?". In the screenshot shared on Twitter, it is mentioned that the actor had visited a restaurant for lunch and a person working there was a fan of Star Wars. The person who was obsessed with Star Wars was not present at that time and was sad to not meet the actor. The actor, however, during the night again visited the restaurant and met the person. The person who was a fan of Star Wars took pictures and an autograph of the actor. As per the post, the person who was serving the actor during lunch had told him about the person who was a fan of the movie. Take a look at the Twitter post and actor's response:

You give me WAY too much credit. Given the chance, wouldn't YOU jump at the chance to make someone's day just by simply showing up? https://t.co/fyp25AFgaR — Mark Hamill (Mar🐫) (@HamillHimself) October 3, 2021

Since being shared on Twitter, the post has garnered over 126K likes and 7,525 Retweets. The response of the actor to a Twitter user has won over the hearts of netizens, who praised him in the comments section. One user commented, "u are the best". Another individual commented, "And that’s why we love you". Another user wrote, "Not everyone would care as you do. That's what makes this story so touching".

And humble.



We don't deserve you @HamillHimself but I sure am glad we have you. — Yxlist (@Yxlist) October 3, 2021

Mark, your destiny is to warm the hearts of generations of people❤️‍🔥 — Okiro (@TheFirstOkiro) October 3, 2021

Humble Hamill is pure — Damien Cooley (@damcoole) October 3, 2021

Thank you mark.. all it takes is a little kindness to change someone’s day. We could all learn from you — Kyle (@kylegroombridge) October 3, 2021

❤️ you are awesome in so many ways. ❤️ — Christine D (@ChristineD22) October 3, 2021

~Every time. Excellent point. :) — Tanya Reeve (@Tanya_R_Steele) October 3, 2021

u are the best 😃 — darren (@4pawsdoc) October 3, 2021

Mark ❤❤❤ — peace be thy name havok be thy game (@LackJoshua) October 3, 2021

Honestly if I knew I could make some ones day by saying , hi well thats a good feeling. — Angry Viking (@angryvikings) October 3, 2021

Without a doubt, but there’s far too many that wouldn’t unless forced too. That sir, is why the credit is given and due! Keep being you sir! — Lyle Scharnhorst Jr (@C3POsRepairguy) October 3, 2021

Not everyone would care as you do. That's what makes this story so touching. — Michael Howard (@MichaelHthewise) October 3, 2021

