'Acts Of Kindness': Pune Police Share Picture Capturing 'moments Of Care' In The City

India is facing a difficult time due to the prevailing second wave of COVID-19. The Pune Police however, has shared a heart-warming picture that comes as a ray of hope in the time of despair. The image gives out an important message of taking care of each other in the present circumstances. The post has won the hearts of netizens who took to comments section to share their thoughts.

Act of kindness captured in Pune

Pune Police took to its official Twitter handle to share the picture of a man helping an elderly man in crossing the road in the city. "Act of Kindness. Seen and unseen moments of care in Pune city. We are all trying to take care of each other", reads the caption alongside the picture. The post has gone viral on social media with netizens agreeing that kindness is the need of the hour in the present situation. Take a look at the post.

Netizens love the post that has captured the essence of humanity. One user commented, "This is the real need of the situation. We all need to stand and support each other..with kindness and humanity we all can win over any disaster." "Salute the real hero like this police man. In our society lots of real heroes are working Appreciated and Awardable", commented another user. Another individual wrote, "Pune police and citizens are standing together." Check out some netizens reactions.

That's like it . My Pune â¤ï¸ — Ttishyaa A. Nagarkar Seeking Mumma @ (@Ttishya) April 24, 2021

Absolutely great acts of kindness ðŸ‘ŒðŸ‘Œ#letstakecare — The Lie Lama ðŸ’Ž (@Roflarman2) April 23, 2021

Pune police and citizens are standing togather. — Sanjeev Krishna Desh (@DeshSanjeev) April 23, 2021

Life's most urgent and persistent Question is ,What are you doing for others?-Martin Luther King. — Bimbsar Titus Dean (@BimbsarD) April 24, 2021

Salute the real hero like this police man.... In our society lots of real heroes are working Appreciated and Awardable..... — Nitin Mane (@NitinMa11650645) April 23, 2021

Pune police always care for citizens,

It's all about how citizens think about pune police, salute to pune police — Aamir Shaikh (@AamirSh65012836) April 23, 2021

This is the real need of the situation. We all need to stand and support each other..with kindness and humanity we all can win over any disaster! ðŸ™ — Imran Kazi (@ImranKaazi) April 23, 2021

COVID-19 in India

India registered 3,46,786 fresh COVID-19 new cases, pushing the overall caseload to 1,66,10,481, as per data issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on April 24. The country recorded 2,624 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, while 1,89,544 people have died due to the virus till now. There are 25,52,940 active cases of COVID-19 in the country. As many as 1,38,697,997 people have recovered from the virus so far, out of which 2,19,838 were reported in the last 24 hours.

(Image Credits: PunePolice/Twitter)