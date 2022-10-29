Adam's 3D Model Goes Viral, Twitter Believes Vin Diesel Is 'First Human Created By God'

A meme of Fast and Furious actor Vin Diesel has been surfacing on the internet and netizens believe that he is 'The First Human Being created by God'. This came after Alamo Drafthouse Cinema posted a fake 3D model of the actor looking like the first man on Earth, Adam. He tweeted on Thursday, "Scientists at Princeton University have reconstructed this 3D model of how Adam, the first human being created by God, might have looked." The tweet quickly gained popularity on the platform and received over 150K "likes."

It is pertinent to note that Princeton University didn’t actually release this picture, social media users have been posting fake 3D models of celebs and their resemblance to other historical figures. Meanwhile, Drafthouse’s tweet has sparked memes about Diesel's lookalike. A disclaimer was also placed under Diesel's name in the trending category, reading, "Vin Diesel becomes the latest celebrity to fall into a meme trend of someone posting a picture of a celebrity or 3D-rendered character for humorous effect."

A Twitter user wrote, "So Vin Diesel was Adam & Andre the Giant was Jesus's dad. My brain is fried." "Begs the question, is Adam Vin Diesel or is Vin Diesel Adam," tweeted another user.

So Vin Diesel was Adam & Andre the Giant was Jesus's dad. My brain is fried. pic.twitter.com/a9gmsUuCMI — 🦇Erik Sixx🩸 (@erik_sixx) October 28, 2022

Begs the question, is Adam Vin Diesel or is Vin Diesel Adam. pic.twitter.com/uY23TZKiYT — BullRush4570-POS Challenge Coin Minter (@Bull_Rush4570) October 29, 2022

A Twitter user wrote, "Scientists at Princeton University have reconstructed this 3D model of how Adam, the first human being created by God, might have looked. Seems like Vin Diesel is everyone's ancestor. That explains why he's so obsessed with family."

Seems like Vin Diesel is everyone's ancestor. That explains why he's so obsessed with family. pic.twitter.com/7XNCAu2lY1 — Empire (@empiretwposts) October 28, 2022

Another victim of the fad was Lady Gaga, who was said to resemble a computer-generated image of St. Mary, according to a fictitious theory.

Scientists at Stanford University have reconstructed this 3D model of how Mary, the mother of Jesus Christ might have looked. pic.twitter.com/J8o4ECVxIP — 𝙁𝙐𝙏𝙐𝙍𝙀 𝘿𝙄𝙇𝙁 (@brotaminz) October 25, 2022

A day after his tweet went viral on social media, Alamo Drafthouse NYC, in his subsequent tweet, stated that they had all been played. The tweet read, "Just a reminder that we're a movie theatre, not an academic journal. That said, here's our Soundcloud: http://drafthouse.com/nyc."

Just a reminder that we're a movie theater, not an academic journal. That said, here's our soundcloud: https://t.co/xXIPBVOMen — Alamo Drafthouse NYC (@AlamoNYC) October 27, 2022

Image: Twitter/@AlamoNYC, AP