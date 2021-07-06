Adele's 'Hello' Has A Hilarious New Mashup With Bobby Deol; Check Out

American Grammy-winning Adele's song Hello has generated hilarious memes and spoofs on the internet. However, the one featuring Bollywood's very own Bobby Deol, surely ranks number one. The actor's 'stan account' on Twitter, 'Bobbywood' released a video of the singer merged with a scene from Bobby's 2001 movie Aashiq. The outcome is hysterical and the internet rolling on the floor laughing.

The clip shared by 'Bobbywood' shows a perplexed Bobby Deol who does not recognize Adele's voice behind the phone. The singer continues, "I was wondering if after all these years you'd like to meet," to which baffled Deol expresses that he doesn't even know her!. Nevertheless, Adele goes on with, "I am in California dreaming about who we used to be,' to which a rather irritated Bobby tells that it is a wrong number and disconnects.

'Epic Cross over'

All hail lord Bobby. https://t.co/Ye5HfLV6lY — Nakul Maurya (@IamNakulMaurya) July 3, 2021

The video has cumulated over 60k views and over 3k likes since it was uploaded. Internet is laughing out loud over this hysterical crossover and some are even calling it 'epic.' Netizens have begun a series of retweets of this amusing video. While some fans hailed 'Lord Bobby, some demanded Adele to 'leave Bobby alone.' One Twitter user raised concerns over Graham Bell's condition. 'Graham Bell turning in his grave,' he wrote.

Lord Bobby as umpire pic.twitter.com/umN2xXjaF3 — Bobbywood (@Bobbywood_) March 14, 2021

'Bobbywood, which describes itself as Deol’s ‘stand account’ has earlier shared similar videos featuring the Bardasht actor in some frenzied situations. One such video proved that Bobby Deol could easily pass for an umpire. A montage of the Ashram actor's unparalleled dance moves took the internet by storm. The account runner religiously posts hilarious memes and comical edits which feature the actor. From quirky twists to his movies or Deol’s “covid test” way back in the 90s, the video edits win the internet every time.

(Input: Twitter/ Bobbywood)

