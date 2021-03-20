Adorable Baby Koala Naps 'comfortably' Hugging A Tree, Netizens Say 'cute Sleeper': Watch

Adorable footage of a baby Koala sleeping hugging the bark of a tree in Australia has taken the internet by storm. Tugged comfortably on the thick bark of a tree, the marsupial was caught napping without being perturbed by its surrounding. While it remains unclear if the infant Koala was tended by the adult Koala species in the vicinity, the four-legged plush-like creature was seen indulging in some sound sleep without worrying about any threats or danger in the surrounding area.

The nearly 10-second clip was posted on Reddit by a user Elwe, under the subreddit ‘aww’, in which the cute creature was seen clutching the branch of a eucalyptus tree with its claws in an unidentified spot in Australia. Koalas tend to nap for almost 18 to 22 hours, and when not snoozing they tend to forage on forest leaves and store some in the cheek pouches to nibble on, later. Although, in the clip, the Australian animal is seen resting against the tree trunk during presumably a hot summer day.

Netizens want a nap with Koala

The furry spoon-nosed marsupial made the internet envious as it relished its midday nap, as many in the comments complained that they haven’t had such a “comfortable sleep” in their bed. "I wanna take a nap with one of these," a commenter said. Many others hearted the cute koala, all the while, opposing the NSW property developers for encroaching the tender creature’s habitat. One other joked that they “cranked the volume way up hoping for some snoring.”

A commenter shared an experience, saying, “We held a koala on a visit to Australia and I will never forget that the handler called them little divas.” He continued, “Apparently they [Koalas] have to sleep for like 20 hours a day and if they are handled by humans for more than 45 minutes total per day, their hair will start to fall out.” As the camera zoomed in on the little Koala in the footage, some commenters even objected, concerned that they might “wake up” the baby Koala. “Don’t go too close you will disturb them,” one said.





