Adorable Bear Cubs Drinking Water, Munching Berries From A Garden Go Viral

Every day, tonnes of videos have been uploaded on the internet, of which plenty went viral while some of them are too adorable that the user doesn't want to miss by any chance. In the latest trending video, a video has surfaced from California, where the two bear cubs entered the backyard of a house to have some food and water. However, the adorable cubs were caught red-handed in the camera lens while enjoying water from a bird feeder and munching on berries from shrubs.

Adorable bear cub was filmed in California

The video of the duo uploaded by the YouTube channel ViralHog, has claimed that it was taped on July 11th this year at South Lake Tahoe in California. In the video, it can be seen that the smaller one is stretching its feet to drink water from the bird feeder while the other bear cub is seen munching on berries from a shrub.

Uploader about to miss the adorable scene when her boyfriend pinched her

The video uploader has claimed that she lives in the mountains of California and has been working from home. She was almost about to miss the adorable scene when her boyfriend pinched her so that she didn't miss the moment. "I live in the California Mountains and have been working from home. I nearly missed this, but luckily my boyfriend in the office/room next to me spotted these baby cubs eating berries and trying to get a sip of water from the bird feeder in our garden," read the description of the viral video. Reacting to the video, one user wrote, Soo cute and tiny the cub can bear-ly reach the water."

(Image Credit: Pixabay)

