Adorable Bear Cubs Playing On Golf Course Win Hearts All Over Internet; WATCH Video Here

In a trending video, three bear cubs seen playing on a lush green golf course will brush off your midweek blues. The adorable cubs were seen having an enjoyable time at the court. While one was busy pulling down the white flag stick, the other two found solace in each other's company.

The internet is a hub of tons of adorable videos that are hard to miss out on. There is always someone at the right place at the right moment to catch such amazing scenes. One such moment is this, when a Twitter user Imgur was at his golf rendezvous when he filmed these cuties having a gala time at the court.

Bear cubs spend a fun time at the golf court

Emmy award-winning entertainment publicist Danny Deraney took to Twitter to share the delightful view. In the 40-second clip, two out of the three bear cubs are seen fighting with each other playfully on an empty golf field. Meanwhile, the other one was caught with the white flag stick. Throughout the clip, it was hooked to pull the flag stick down in a vain attempt. However, it did not surrender at all. Take a look at the video:

Good morning to these baby bears playing on the green and to these baby bears only. pic.twitter.com/at64chSGjd — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) August 9, 2021

Netizens found the trio adorable and gushed over their cuteness. While some wanted to join them, some were envious of the one who watched them live. Some viewers also pointed out the perseverance of the one cub with the flag. "The one attacking the flag never surrendered that I noticed!" wrote one user. "Hope they repair the claw marks," joked another viewer. The video uploaded on August 9 garnered over 200k views and 7k love reactions. About 148 viewers commented on the clip and more than 1k retweets made the video viral in a couple of hours.

Adorable bear cubs at garden backyard munch on berries

In another such adorable video that surfaced online, two bear cubs were seen enjoying a picnic at a backyard garden in a California home. The baby bears were filmed while they munched on berries from shrubs and sipped water from the bird feeder. The video uploaded on the YouTube channel Viral Hog was filmed by two Californian mountain residents from South Lake Tahoe on July 11. Watch the video above.

