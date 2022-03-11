Adorable Bond Between Mother And Child In Viral Video Wins Hearts Online; Watch

The bond between a mother and her child is irreplaceable and transcends all that is deemed beautiful. It is believed that a mother understands what a child does not say, and nothing surpasses a child's love for his/her mother. In an adorable video, a mother disguises several others in her clothes to confuse her child who tries to identify her, and after an attempt, succeeds.

In the video, four women wearing similar sarees can be seen, with their faces hidden, as the little child enters the room. After walking around the room a bit, the child, saying 'mamma' jumps on top of his mother's lap, rightly identifying her. The video, shared on Instagram, is bound to bring a smile to everyone's faces even on the gloomiest of days.

Take a look at it here:

Netizens reaction to adorable bond

The video was posted on Instagram and has already garnered 19.2m views with over 563k likes. The heartwarming video is receiving massive reactions. Netizens are expressing their views over the adorable mother-child bond. Reacting to it, a netizen wrote, "Maa aur bachche ka Rishta is ko kehte hai ( This is called mother and child bond)". Another user expressed, “Maa ki khushbu alag hi hoti hai (Mothers have a distinct fragrance).”

(Image: @status.fan.tranding/Instagram)