Adorable Elephant Video Wins Hearts Online; 'This Is Fun', Netizens React | Watch

There's no denying the fact that watching animal videos have an element of entertainment and joy, and the antics of animals rarely fail to bring a smile to the faces of those watching it. In a recent such video, an elephant calf is winning the internet with its cute gestures.

The baby pachyderm, in its attempt to climb down a slope, slips and falls, or rather rolls. However, due to the lesser height, the animal appeared to have escaped the fall without any injuries.

The video starts with a bigger elephant leading the way. It bends its hind legs to navigate the slope slowly and cautiously, and manages to achieve the feat flawlessly. The baby elephant follows. But as it bends down, and extends its legs, instead of smoothly sliding down the slope, it rolls over on its back, takes two turns and lands on its feet.

Shared by a Twitter user on the handle, @buitengebieden_, the video has been captioned, "This is the last time I show you how to go down this edge."

Take a look at it below:

“This is the last time I show you how to go down this edge”



Son: pic.twitter.com/bmndx3SQHz — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) April 9, 2022

Since being shared on the microblogging site, the viral elephant video has garnered several views and hundreds of retweets. While writing this article, the viral video had over 60,000 likes and 10,000 retweets. The comments section, too, is exploding with hilarious reactions, as the elephant calf's popularity spreads like wildfire.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, "Just as effective". A second netizen commented, "Thanks for this post I didn't know elephants were as smart as this. This is funny".

Take a look at some more reactions below:

His was faster and more efficient. — EvaKnievel (@YYkmB1974) April 9, 2022

So funny. I laughed out loud. Thank you😆 — betty ann fielder (@bettyannfielder) April 9, 2022

And just like that the student became the teacher — Foust (@DustinFoust) April 9, 2022

In a separate incident in another viral elephant video, two pachyderms were seen kissing each other. The fun part of the video was when the second elephant equally reciprocated the love by holding the trunk of its companion.

In the video, one can see the elephants standing amid the muddy landscape. The video was believed to be shared by a Kennya-based animal organization named Sheldrick Wildlife Trust.

(Image: @buitengebieden_/Twitter)