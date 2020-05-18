Video: Father-daughter Duo Dresses Up As Cartoon Characters Daily To Throw Out Trash

While the majority of countries are under lockdown and people have been restricted to leave the house, a dad-daughter duo has found a way to keep themselves entertained. A video of a dad and daughter dressing up in different costumes while taking the trash out has surfaced on the internet. From Elsa and Olaf to Batman and Wonder Woman, the duo can be seen dressing up in different cartoon characters.

The caption of the video posted on Reddit reads, "In order to entertain his daughter who is bored during quarantine they take the trash out every day together wearing different costumes”.

'Dad of the year'

The video has left netizens in awe as the adorable duo has tugged at the heartstrings of people. With internet users calling the father a ‘great dad’, several users are impressed with the efforts of the father. While one user wrote, “Parenting done right”, another said, “Wonderful! I am now a fan of them”. One internet user also wrote, “I'm starting to think that maybe HE's bored and decide to showcase his hobby to the neighbours daily lol”.

Last month, another man had taken over the internet for dressing up in different costumes daily to cheer his neighbours amid COVID-19 lockdown. Each day, the former Marine from Weymouth wore different costumes to cheer his neighbourhood where he dressed up like a warrior, a sailor, and Batman among other characters. In one of the hilarious dress-up pictures, the man was also seen wearing a pink crop top and embellished harem pants while in another picture he was seen donning an animal print suit.

