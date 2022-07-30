Adorable Hamster Punching Human's Finger And Falling Asleep Leaves Internet In Awe; WATCH

There is a separate fan base for animal videos on social media. The creatures' adorable and goofy antics often entertain netizens, and the videos go viral in no time. One such video has been doing rounds on the internet, which shows a cute hamster and its antics.

The viral video opens up to show how the animal punches the finger of its human. However, what happened next has left people in awe. It shows the little creature instantly falling asleep. The video is posted with a simple “ZZZ” to indicate how the hamster falls asleep. The video was shared on an Instagram page dedicated to the pet named Biscuit.

Netizens' reactions

The viral video has left people on the internet in awe and has garnered around 89.6K views. The video has also prompted many to express their views. A user wrote, "Knockout punch but the puncher gets knocked out instead". A second user wrote, "Used 100% of her strength for that punch". A third user expressed, "It took a lot of effort, she earned a nap".

Earlier, a similar video that surfaced on the internet showed a wild hamster 'posing' for photographs. While one often sees animals running away from photographers, this one seemed to enjoy the attention to the fullest. The video ended with all the stunning clicks of the hamster 'posing' in style with the flower in different poses. The multiple camera angles added to its delightfulness as the hamster held it in different ways and looked at it in various styles. The video was shared by 'Buitengebieden' on Twitter and garnered around 4.4 million views.

Image: Instagram/@biscuitmyhamster