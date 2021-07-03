'Adorable': Mama Fox And Her Tiny Triplets Win Hearts; Watch Video

A heartwarming clip of mama fox and her three triplets has hooked netizens on social media. The adorable video showcasing the cute activities of mama fox and her tiny babies was shared by Chester Zoo on Instagram. According to the caption of the post, the video captures the moments when the tiny fox triplets performed the activities for the first time.

Heartwarming video of mama fox and her babies

In the video, the tiny fox triplets came out of the den and some sweet moments were captured of them with their mother. As the video progresses, the three cubs played outdoors. According to the caption alongside the clip, the video was recorded when the triplets performed the activities for the first time. Watch the video here:

Since being shared on Instagram, the video has garnered over 52,376 views and several reactions. Awed by the clip, netizens poured warm reactions in the comments section. One user comments, "How very special lovely babies and doting Mum." Another user commented, "They are so beautiful congrats to Mama". Another individual commented, "these babies are too cute!!". Check out some user reactions.

Meanwhile, a heartwarming clip of a lioness and her cubs has been shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter. The video shows a lioness walking down a path while her cubs follow her in crossing the stream. The short clip has gone viral on the internet and the people have expressed their views in the comments section. The video shared on the microblogging site shows a lioness crossing a waterway as cubs follow her. The cubs in the video appear to be confused at first but after seeing their mother crossing the stream, they too follow her.

When in doubt,

Follow your mother pic.twitter.com/MXoqdb2687 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 18, 2021

IMAGE: ChesterZoo/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.