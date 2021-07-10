Adorable Parrot BoBo ‘teaches’ How To Dance In Style, Video Goes Viral

Videos of cats and dogs frequently take over the internet. However, every now and then, videos from the world of birds appear on the Internet, bringing a smile to ones faces. A cute video has surfaced on the Internet where a parrot named BoBo is seen tapping its feet, making a melodious sound.

BoBo will make you dance

The video, which was first uploaded on the bird's personal Instagram page, went viral after being re-shared by Instagram. While uploading the video, they commented, "We're dancing into the weekend with BoBo (@gumdorbo the caique), a sweet caique parrot and her completely happy toes."

The video has received over 2.2 million views and has led people to leave all kinds of comments. Many people couldn't get enough of BoBo's incredible talent.

Some viral videos of birds

Another video of a bird named Arlo was on a trend a few weeks ago where Arlo was featured telling, "I love you." You could find yourself saying "Aww" as a result of the clip's cuteness. This video was also first uploaded on the bird's Instagram account, then went viral after being re-shared on the photo-and-video sharing platform's account. The video has gone insanely viral since it was posted, with over 3.4 million views.

A heartwarming video was circulated on Instagram where the guy and a bird were seen sharing food from the same dish. With over 2.6 lakh likes on Facebook, the video went viral. Instagram user Megharaj Desale posted the footage, and the man in it appears to be his father. In the video man is seen sitting in a cafe, enjoying his meal, when a bird unexpectedly perches on his table the viral video. The bird begins to eat the food on the man's plate. He is not irritated, however, by the presence of the bird on his table, and instead provides it more food.

In a different video, a bird was seen building its nest inside a leaf which was shared on Twitter by Buitengebieden. It was an old video that has gone viral again. It proves that bird videos are a legit thing on the Internet.

Image- @instagram/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.