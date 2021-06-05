Adorable Red Panda Cub Born At Darjeeling; Gives Hope To Its Species And The Internet

On Friday, at the Topkey Dara Conservation Breeding Center under Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park, Darjeeling, a red panda have birth to a cub. The video soon went viral on the Internet as the endangered species added another member.

Red Panda is an arboreal species and is marked as an endangered animal in India. They are found in the forests of Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and North Bengal and it is estimated by The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) that there are only 5,000 to 6,000 of them currently in India.

#WATCH A Red Panda gave birth to a cub yesterday at Topkey Dara Conservation Breeding Center under Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park, Darjeeling



(Video source: Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park, Darjeeling) pic.twitter.com/eiQsQhhSwG — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2021

Recent researches on Red Panda

The researches being conducted on endangered species has brought to light many interesting facts. A recent genetic study conducted in 2020 showed that in the South-Asian region there are not one but two kinds of red panda. Published in the Science Advances by the researchers at the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing, it stated that the Chinese red panda and the Himalayan red panda that were earlier thought to be the related subspecies were actually quite different in their genetic features. Noting the development in their genetic origin, the researchers were compelled to believe the two species of red pandas from different terrain split 200,000 years ago without any significant genetic transfer between them.=

Input Source- ANI

Image Source- ANI/Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park, Darjeeling.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.