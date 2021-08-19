Adorable Video Of A Dog Playing Fetch With Kitten Amuses Netizens, Watch

Social media is full of videos that capture the cute antics of animals. A latest addition to these is a video that has surfaced on on the web that shows a dog playing fetch with a kitten. The adorable video of the kitten and pooch playing together has amused netizens who shared their views in the comments section.

Dog and kitten playing together

The video has been shared by a handle called @animalsdoingthings on Instagram alongside a caption that calls it "Wholesome". The video shows a dog playing fetch with a cute, tiny cat. The clip shows the dog throwing a ball towards the cat. In the video, a person can be seen sleeping on a couch, where the animals are playing. In the video, a woman's voice can be heard saying, "Have you ever seen a dog play fetch with a kitten? Well now you have." The human sleeping on the couch has also grabbed the attention of netizens.

Watch the video here:

After the video was posted on Instagram, it has garnered over 150,000 likes and counting. Netizens, amused by this video of the kitten and dog took to the comments section to share their views. Some of the users also wrote about the person sleeping on the couch. One user commented, "The dude sleeping in the background." Another individual commented, "I mean this is cute but I think we ought to check on that guy". Another user commented, "So cute! Is the person ok in the background?" Check out some user reactions.

Another heartwarming video of a pet dog working out with two girls is the latest sensation to go viral on the internet. The short video clip is extensively circulating on social media and netizens are falling in love with the furry pet. The video was shared by a Twitter account named Buitengebieden and has swiftly taken over the internet. In the viral video, two young girls are seen dressed in their workout suits, performing cardio, while the pooch starts imitating them, performing a couple of "jump and rolls". The adorable video of the dog's workout with ladies is melting the hearts of many. Watch the video here:

Workout buddies are the best.. 😁 pic.twitter.com/LGmdoiN723 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) August 17, 2021

