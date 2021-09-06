Last Updated:

Adorable Video Of Baby Mesmerised By Mother's Lullaby Wins Netizens' Hearts; Watch

The video went viral immediately after it was uploaded on September 5 with the caption "Sweet baby listening carefully to mom’s song..."

Dipaneeta Das
video of a baby

Image: @Buitengebieden_Twitter.


Nothing on the internet is sweeter than this adorable baby carefully listening to her mother. Babies are the cutest when they are engrossed in something, it often means they are enjoying their discovery and it is so satisfying to watch them laugh, smile or just walk around. It is all the more amazing when they are taking part in some action along with the person around them.

One such video is this, where a super cute baby was spotted in her mother's arms, absorbed in the soulful song she was singing. The precious smile and the charming tilt of her head with one hand on her cheeks made the clip all the more captivating. This absolutely stunning clip is sure to help viewers beat the Monday blues. Take a look at the video here.

Adorable baby's video wins netizens' hearts

The 38-second clip was shared on Twitter by someone with the handle name Buitengebieden. The reel has crossed over 2lakh views, 15lakh love reactions, over 250 comments. The video went viral immediately after it was uploaded on September 5 with the caption "Sweet baby listening carefully to mom’s song.. 😊."

Netizens adore the cutie


As the post went viral, netizens gushed over the cuteness of the infant. The comment section was overpoured with viewers "melting" by the enthralling face of the baby. While some users adored the baby putting a hand on her cheeks, many said her interest had something to do with her reflection on the mum's sunnies. Viewers also shared personal experiences with their babies and some enjoyed the nostalgia brought on by the video. "So jealous. When I used to sing to my babies they would reach up to cover my mouth 😕😞😂. I could only do a humming talk-sing with their approval 😂,' one wrote. Another wrote, 'I used to sing that song to my children. I miss that."

Some viewers also bantered about the nursery rhyme that the mum was singing. One user came to their rescue and confirmed that it was a Portuguese nursery rhyme. Mostly, all the viewers mentioned that the sweetest thing one would see today is this baby with a hand on its cheek.

Image: @Buitengebieden_Twitter

