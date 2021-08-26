Adorable Video Of Cat Helping Tiny Kitten Climb Stairs Wins Internet; WATCH

The internet is filled with cute videos of dogs and cats that often go viral. People share heartwarming and funny videos of their pets on different social media platforms. Continuing with the trend, on Thursday, a video clip of a cat and her kitten brought smiles to the faces of social media users. A Twitter user shared the video with the caption, "Mommy helping her kitten to climb the stairs.. [sic]." In the short video clip, a cat is seen teaching her kitten to climb up the stairs. The video shows the kitten was scared to climb the stairs but with the help of her mother, slowly and gradually, the kitten managed to climb to the top floor.

Have a look at the video here:

Mommy helping her kitten to climb the stairs.. pic.twitter.com/1cCPWTNhXp — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) August 25, 2021

As such cute videos often go viral so was the case with this one too. Since being shared, it has garnered over 75,000 views with thousands of likes and retweets. Reacting to the clip, a user wrote, "Come on, Little One. It will be so worth it. There's a giant playground with the softest ground. And every night we let the human join us to keep us warm, and safe [sic]." "Adorable kitties! Those are really nice stairs, too! [sic]," wrote another user. Many were grateful for the video and one user wrote, "Thank you every day for these great videos. It's the best thing on my feed [sic]." "I love that they’re going from one end to the other, climbing Donkey Kong style," a comment read.

Here are some reactions by users:

"Come on, Little One. It will be so worth it. There's a giant playground with the softest ground. And every night we let the human join us to keep us warm, and safe." — Kay Jacoby (@kayjacoby) August 25, 2021

Thank you every day for these great videos. It's the best thing on my feed. — Sonny Shores (@SonnyShorz) August 26, 2021

In another similar video, a golden retriever pooch was seen teaching its little one how to steal a dish towel. It was shared on Instagram by the dog's owner, which had garnered more than 67,000 views.

Meanwhile, another video had gone viral on Twitter showing how a pet outsmarted its owner. The short video clip showed a dog sneakily entering the kitchen to eat the food. The video was shared with the caption, "When you leave your dog alone for a minute." In the 15-second clip, a black dog was seen standing on its hind legs while sliding a chair skillfully to reach to kitchen's slab where food was kept in a pan. The whole incident was reportedly recorded by the dog's owner and uploaded on Twitter which had left netizens amused.

When you leave your dog alone for a minute.. pic.twitter.com/OLFvT0TF20 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) August 17, 2021

(Image Credits: @buitengebieden_/Twitter)