Adorable Video Of Keeper Bottle-feeding Baby Elephant Wins Internet; Watch

The adorable wildlife creatures and their actions never fail to entertain us and they are often seen ruling social media with their cute antics. Every now and then, we come across adorable funny and exciting videos of animals as people often post them on different social media platforms. Adding to the list, a video of an elephant has surfaced on the internet which has been shared on Twitter by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, an organisation that works towards the rescue, rehabilitation and release of orphaned elephants in Kenya. The 15-second short video clip shows a keeper bottle-feeding milk to a baby elephant. "Just as they would in the wild, the very youngest orphaned #elephants in our care are fed on demand. We use a specialist formula that contains the nutrients these tiny babies need to thrive, which is lovingly hand-fed by keepers [sic]," read the caption of the shared video.

Just as they would in the wild, the very youngest orphaned #elephants in our care are fed on demand. We use a specialist formula that contains the nutrients these tiny babies need to thrive, which is lovingly hand-fed by Keepers #FeedTheHerd pic.twitter.com/44ZB1DDbIf — Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) September 6, 2021

The adorable video has won people's hearts and it has gone viral on social media since being shared on Monday, September 6. As of now, the video has gathered more than 10,000 views, over 2,000 likes and more than 360 retweets. The short video clip has also accumulated several comments from people. Reacting to the video, one of the users wrote, "Right?! I love how the little trunk fingers are gently grasping at the shirt. reminds me of bottle feeding a tiny human baby and feeling their little hand ball up on your chest. Precious and perfect [sic]." "Bless the keepers so kind to the beautiful babies [sic]," read another comment by a user. "Just love those little round cheeks, showing good body condition. The love of the keeper's brings so much peace to these tiny orphans [sic]," expressed a third.

Right?! I love how the little trunk fingers are gently grasping at the shirt. reminds me of bottle feeding a tiny human baby and feeling their little hand ball up on your chest. Precious and perfect. — Tilly 🐱 (@TillyTheHyena) September 6, 2021

Bless the keepers so kind to the beautiful babies🍼🐘💚 — Corky (@Corky40871083) September 6, 2021

Just love those little round cheeks, showing good body condition. The love of the keeper's brings so much peace to these tiny orphans. — Heather Parsons (@mondo19641) September 6, 2021

Recently another video had gone viral showing the intelligence of an elephant. The video was shared by the Ministry of Jal Shakti on its official Twitter handle. The video opens to show the largest mammal uses a hand pump to draw water. As the video proceeds, the elephant stops pumping after quenching its thirst. Though the ministry shared the video with a lesson on water conservation, netizens were surprised to watch the 20-second video and gave their reactions on social media.

