Adorable Video Of Puppy Playing With Butterfly Wins Netizens' Hearts; WATCH

The internet is often swamped with animal's videos that often bring a smile to people's faces. It has been especially seen that dogs rule the internet with their numerous cute antics and goofy behaviour. People frequently use social media to share adorable and amusing videos of their pets. Continuing with the trend, a video has gone viral on social media which will definitely bring a smile to your face if you are a dog lover. The video shows a puppy playing with a butterfly in the cutest way possible. The short video clip was first shared on TikTok following which it was shared on Twitter by a handle named hopkinsBRFC21. "Just a little puppy playing with a butterfly," reads the caption of the post, whereas, the line on the video reads, "As if this isn’t the sweetest thing ever."

The video is doing rounds on social media since it was shared on Thursday, September 23. As of now, the video has garnered almost 600 likes and more than 125 retweets. Besides, it has also accumulated several comments from people. Reacting to the video, one of the users wrote, "This is called as Symbiotic relationship. Like crocodile has relationship with birds. No religion/caste for animals and birds that's why we happened to see this kind of lovely videos [sic]." "Made my day. Hope human can learn a lot. From this beautiful clip [sic]," wrote another. "I would argue the butterfly is playing with the puppy there [sic]," expressed a third. "Which proves EVERYTHING is born innocent [sic]," read another comment.

Have a look at the post here:

Just a little puppy playing with a butterfly 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/Rw8BKHwaJa — ❤️ A page to make you smile ❤️ (@hopkinsBRFC21) September 23, 2021

Here are some reactions by users:

This is called as Symbiotic relationship. Like crocodile has relationship with birds. No religion/caste for animals and birds that's why we happened to see this kind of lovely videos — Arulsiva (@RaSaPiRiYaR1) September 24, 2021

Made my day . Hope human can learn a lot. From this beautiful clip — Naveed (@Nvvd87) September 24, 2021

Which proves EVERYTHING is born innocent — degsyblue (@degsyboy70) September 23, 2021

Video showcases dog's love for his favourite toy

Recently a video went viral showcasing a dog's love for its toy. The video shows a golden retriever named Barley playing with its stuffed toy called Fluffy. The hilarious clip further shows Barley holding onto Fluffy and does not let it go when its human tries to take it away. The short video clip was shared on the Instagram page named 'barleyboy.' "It’s my fluffy, not your fluffy," read the caption of the video, along with hashtags #OneOfHisNewGames and #FluffyInTheMiddle. The video has gathered more than 27,000 views and a plethora of comments from users on social media.

Image: Twitter/ @hopkinsBRFC21