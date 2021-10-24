Adorable Video Of Toddler Giving Pep Talk Wins Hearts Of Netizens; WATCH

Kids are ruling social media platforms these days mostly thanks to their adorable acts that never fails to bring smiles to netizens' faces Videos featuring kids or babies tend to garner a lot of eyeball attention. There is a new addition to the list of such adorable videos that are doing rounds on social media. In the latest viral video, a 2-year-old girl giving a powerful pep talk has gone viral. The short clip that starts with 2-year-old girl Aleksandra adorably giving life advice is something that wins the heart of thousands of netizens. Watch the adorable video of the toddler here:

Netizens love the way the toddler delivered the pep talk

As the video proceeds, the toddler can be seen greeting her audience with a ‘Hey’. In the very next step, she can be seen donning a camouflage Army print t-shirt and saying the motivating words with full fervour. "You are bold, beautiful, you are brilliant. Today, you will not let other people's words affect you," said the 2-year-old. "You are worthy of greatness. I love you," Aleksandra can be seen motivating her viewers. Before wrapping up the video, the toddler can be seen blowing a kiss to her audience.

Meanwhile, the video, which was uploaded by her parents Sofia and Nick Dimitrievski on their Instagram page-- 'The Dimi Family'-- with the caption: "Hey!! You are BOLD! You Are BRILLIANT! You are BEAUTIFUL!" has garnered over seven thousand views. Instagram users who are regular viewers of her videos praised the efforts of the toddler. "She is adorable," commented an Instagram user. "This is the most epic video!" read the comment of a second user. "OMG love her" commented a third.

Have a look at some other adorable videos of toddler

In a similar manner, netizens have been fascinated by a video of a little girl giving valuable advice about 'self-worth'. The video was posted on the Instagram profile of Abby named 'alongcameabby a little girl'. Her straightforward delivery of the phrases was astounding, and the clip might seem worthy of watching repeatedly. At the beginning of the video, Abby is shown seated on the floor in front of what looks to be a dollhouse. She expresses herself clearly and firmly while playing. The video was posted 3 days ago and since then, it has received over 9,600 likes, with the figure continuing to rise. Many people have re-posted it on numerous social media networks. The little girl's advice drew a lot of attention and generated a lot of comments.

