Adorable Video Showing Dog 'guilty' Of Mischievousness Wins Internet; Watch

When it comes to social media, the internet is often flooded with animals' videos because of the numerous adorable activities they do that bring a smile to netizens' faces. We often see people taking to social media to share cute and funny videos of their pets. Such videos often lift one's mood quite instantly. Continuing with the trend, a video has gone viral on social media showing a dog's guilty face when it gets caught 'stealing' food. The video was shared on Instagram with the caption, "Here is what a guilty face looks like." The small video clip shows the pet sneakily taking a food box from the kitchen's slab where it was kept. The video further shows the pet making the guilty face when asked by its owner, "what are you doing?"

The video has gone viral on social media since being shared on Wednesday, September 8. As of now, the video has garnered more than 10,000 views and also accumulated several reactions from people. Almost all the users took emojis to show their reactions. Some used laughing smileys while others used heart emojis. It is pertinent to mention here that recently a similar kind of video had won the internet showing a pet dog sneakily entering the kitchen to eat the food. The video was shared on the Twitter handle named Buitengebieden with the caption, "When you leave your dog alone for a minute." In the 15-second short clip, a black dog is seen standing on its hind legs while sliding a chair skillfully to reach to kitchen's slab where food was kept in a pan. The whole incident was reportedly recorded by the dog's owner.

Have a look at the video here:

The video had left netizens in splits and it had garnered more than 3 million views, and around 40,000 retweets, and almost 2,000 comments. While some users were amused to see the dog's skill, others showed sympathy with the owner for having been tricked by his pet. It should be noted here that a number of videos have gone on social media showing a pet outsmarting its owner. Dogs are also considered as one of the first animals ever to be domesticated by animals. While some dogs are used as pets, some also give their services in forces as sniffer dogs.

Here are some reactions by users:

Image: dogs4.you/Instagram