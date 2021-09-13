Adorable Video Showing Female Elephants' Love Towards Baby Elephant Wins Internet; Watch

The adorable wildlife creatures and their actions never fail to entertain us and they are often seen ruling social media with their cute antics. Every now and then, people come across adorable and funny and exciting videos of animals as people often post them on different social media platforms. Adding to the list, a video of a herd of elephant has surfaced on the internet which has been shared on Twitter by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, an organisation that works towards the rescue, rehabilitation and release of orphaned elephants in Kenya. The video showcases the loving and caring nature of a few female elephants towards a baby elephant. "Female #elephants often develop maternal crushes on youngsters, but Dololo-mania is a sight to behold. Older female orphans Sities, Suguta, Turkwel, and Mutara are so besotted that they now spend much of their time shadowing the little bull as his bodyguards [sic]," read the caption of the video.

The has gone viral winning netizens' hearts. Since being shared on Friday, September 10, the short video clip has garnered more than 8,000 views, over 1,700 likes and around 300 retweets and the numbers are only increasing. Besides, it has also accumulated a number of comments from people. Reacting to the video, one of the users wrote, "Such wonderful, caring creatures! They are so beautiful! [sic]." "It brings me such joy seeing how protected & loved my baby is. He's pure perfection. Thank you [sic]," wrote another user. "Awww...Dololo is loved. That's special and truly amazing," expressed a third. "There truly is something about Dololo. We'd fuss over him too given the opportunity! [sic]," read a comment.

Watch the video here:

Female #elephants often develop maternal crushes on youngsters, but Dololo-mania is a sight to behold. Older female orphans Sities, Suguta, Turkwel, and Mutara are so besotted that they now spend much of their time shadowing the little bull as his bodyguards. pic.twitter.com/WxKzbYVWtp — Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) September 10, 2021

Have a look at some reactions here:

Such wonderful, caring creatures! They are so beautiful! — freewings (@soarinthewind) September 10, 2021

It brings me such joy seeing how protected & loved my baby is. He's pure perfection. Thank you. ❤🐘❤🐘 — Danielle Lee (@EeyoreLovesDems) September 10, 2021

Awww...Dololo is loved. That's special and truly amazing. — Lizzi (@ekdill) September 10, 2021

Video shows a keeper bottle-feeding baby elephant

Recently, another video of an elephant had created quite abuzz on social media. This video was also shared by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust on Twitter, showcasing the love between a keeper and the bay elephant. The 15-second short video clip shows a keeper bottle-feeding milk to a baby elephant. "Just as they would in the wild, the very youngest orphaned #elephants in our care are fed on demand. We use a specialist formula that contains the nutrients these tiny babies need to thrive, which is lovingly hand-fed by keepers [sic]," read the caption of the shared video.

Just as they would in the wild, the very youngest orphaned #elephants in our care are fed on demand. We use a specialist formula that contains the nutrients these tiny babies need to thrive, which is lovingly hand-fed by Keepers #FeedTheHerd pic.twitter.com/44ZB1DDbIf — Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) September 6, 2021

Image: @Sheldrick Wildlife/Twitter