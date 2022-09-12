'Ae Bhai, Zara Dekh Ke Chalo': Delhi Police Joins In On Pakistan's Dropped Catch Meme Fest

They say 'Catches win matches', but that could not be said for Pakistan as they lost the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka on Sunday. The team's dropped catches played a major role in the defeat, with all-rounder Shadab Khan giving Sri Lanka batsman Bhanuka Rajapaksa a reprieve on two occasions. One of the highlights was the former's collision with Asif Ali in the penultimate over, which not just resulted in a dropped catch, but also gave away a six to the opponents.

The incident led to funny reactions and memes galore. Now, even Delhi Police joined in the fun and used the meme to convey a message for road safety. The police force posted the video and added the iconic song Ae Bhai, Zara Dekh Ke Chalo from the Raj Kapoor-starrer and directorial Mera Naam Joker.

Sharing the video on Twitter, they wrote, "Ae Bhai, Zara Dekh Ke Chalo". Adding the same line below the hilarious collision of the Pakistan fielders, Delhi Police stressed the importance of road safety and urged one to be alert while driving on the road, and not be a part of such accidents. With the hashtag 'road safety', they urged netizens to be alert while walking or driving on the road.

'You Nailed it', netizens' reactions to Pakistan dropped catch

The video has garnered around over 731K views and has also received several retweets. The video has also prompted many to express their views. A person commented, "Delhi police rocks" with laughing emojis. "Whoever operating this twitter handle sending you hearts (sic)," read the comment by another. A third user wrote, "Haha! We should have an friendly interstate #GameOfMemes for the #Police organizations of India".

Whoever operating this twitter handle sending you ❣️ 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Tanishq (@Tanishq18_) September 12, 2022