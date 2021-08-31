Aerialist Performer Hangs Herself By Her Hair In New York, Leaves Netizens Stunned

Every day millions of photos and videos are shared on different social media platforms. Some of them are too adorable to watch, while some are enough to say "how is that even possible"? In a similar video uploaded on the video and photo-sharing app, an aerialist performer can be seen hanging by her hair beside a busy road in New York.

The one minute video shared by the Instagram user named Ripley's Believe It or Not!, starts with an act that is generally performed in the circus. As the video proceeds, the aerialist performer named Erin Blare can be seen suspended or swung through the air, held by the anchor point atop her head.

Watch the stunning video here:

Netizens were stunned watching the performer hair video

It seems the hair is held tightly and secured in a strategic knot surrounding a metal loop. ⁠⁠According to the description of the post, one of only a handful of aerialists, Erin Blaire, has cautiously and creatively trained to perform scalp-tingling stunts that continue to fascinate the people. Meanwhile, the video which was uploaded on Monday has garnered thousands of views on Instagram and the count is still going on. Netizens were also in a state of shock after watching the stunning act. "That looks so painfully talented!! wrote an Instagram user. "I swear I thought she was gon turn around and it was gon be some bearded ass dude," read the comment of another user. "Man she must take such good care of her hair! Super cool but also feels like some kind of medieval torture tactic," wrote the social media user named Jill Murray. "The veins on her arms telling me this ain't right," wrote the fourth user.

Meanwhile. it was not the first time when Blaire performed such an amazing act. While going through her Instagram profile, hundreds of posts related to Blaire's astonishing act can be seen. One of her recent social media posts shows performing the same act on the busy streets of New York. In the post, she said, "As with circus, it called to me seemingly from nowhere and yet it was the clearest voice I’ve ever heard. I’m so happy to be in NYC practising and performing circus, soaking up all the expressiveness I possibly can. Have a look at some of her recent posts:

(Image Credit: Ripley's Believe It or Not! Instagram)