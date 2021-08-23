Afghanistan: Fire Reported At Kabul Airport; Smoke Seen Billowing As Evacuations Continue

Terrifying footage of blazing fire at the Kabul Airport was captured on Monday evening. The cause of the fire is still not certain as evacuation processes were still underway at the airport. There were no reports as such regarding the closure of the Hamid Karzai International airport and operations were still underway as thousands of Afghans thronged the airport for days, hoping to escape the territory captured by the Taliban insurgents.

In the past few days, the airport has witnessed a handful of incidents of violence. The Taliban has opened fire on the crowd numerous times, which led to the death of few and caused injuries to many others. These reports came despite the terrorist group claiming that it would not indulge in violence, and retrieve the country from the present situation of that of a 'battlefield'.

Intel report of ISIS terror attack:

Amid the lingering chaos, reports suggest that an imminent threat of a terror attack by ISIS-K was looming over the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, the capital city of Afghanistan. The intel report comes at a time when the Kabul-based airport is witnessing a massive influx of residents who are trying to escape Afghanistan after the Taliban took over power by forcing the Ashraf Ghani-led government to surrender.

Firefight at Kabul Airport involving Western forces

As the deadline for the US troop's withdrawal comes closer and closer, a firefight involving western forces erupted at Kabul Airport on Monday. Reportedly, Afghan guards were involved in an exchange of fire with unidentified gunmen. Twenty people were killed in the chaos at the airport, both during the shooting and stampede which followed later.

Meanwhile, the Taliban blamed the US military for the previous chaos at the Kabul airport. As per reports, one of the prominent members of the Taliban Amir Khan Mutaqi, who was also in touch with former Afghan political leaders after the insurgents captured the nation, said that America “with its power and facilities...has failed to bring order” in the airport. While heart-wrenching images and videos of Afghans at the Kabul airport clamouring to get out of the country, have continued to emerge, Mutaqi reportedly said, “There is peace and calm all over the country, but there is chaos only at Kabul airport.”

Image Credits - AP