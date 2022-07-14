Africa: Video Of Hippo Chasing Out 3 Lions Goes Viral; 'incredible Sighting' Say Netizens

A lion is considered one of the most powerful animals and is called the 'King of the Jungle.' One does not mess with the 'King' but what if the king is chased away? As of now, a viral video doing rounds on the internet shows that three lions attempted to cross a river at the Selinda Reserve spillway in Botswana when they were intercepted by an angry hippo. The video has been raging a storm on the internet since being shared.

The viral video shows three lions crossing the river with a fourth lion hanging back on the bank, ostensibly waiting to see it if was safe to cross. Meanwhile, a giant hippo was then seen immediately charging the trio and attacking one of them in the water in an apparent show of strength and territorial dominance. The video was shared by Great Plains Conservation on YouTube and called the incident an “unforgettable moment”.

Sharing the video, Great Plains Conservation wrote, "The territorial behemoth moved in at pace to see off the lions, and an incredible interaction between big cats and the mega mammal played out right under the noses of our lucky guests. Thankfully, all involved made it out unscathed.”

Hippos considered among deadliest animals in Africa

For a long time, hippos were considered the most deadly animal in Africa. Hippos are known for being aggressive toward humans, including tipping over boats. It kills an estimated 500 people per year in Africa.

Meanwhile, the viral video gained traction on the internet and has garnered several views and likes. It has prompted netizens to express their views. "Such an incredible sighting," a user wrote. Another user wrote, "Ops! Amazing".

(Image: Unsplash)