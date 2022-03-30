It has always been a delight to watch people trying new food items around the world as their reactions can be humorous. We have witnessed many food enthusiasts tasting regional dishes or popular cuisines and putting out their views. Even though pizza is something really popular all over the world, there are still many people who haven’t tried it, and their reactions after eating it is really engaging to watch.

Likewise, a user posted a video on Instagram showing the men from the Maasai tribe trying pizza for the first time. They belonged to Tanzania according to their YouTube profile.

The now-viral video was entertaining to watch as it showed their struggle to cut the pizza slice. On the other hand, one man out of the two took the whole pizza and tried to ingest it. Meanwhile, one person in the group also asked “how long will it stay in the stomach,” after eating the pizza. The subtitle in the video was narrating what the group was trying to convey. However, they really liked it and would love to try more as they said in the caption. "First time we tried Pizza and now we want more."

'Did you like it?', Netizens ask

The reactions of the men were hilarious and so was watching them. The video was surfaced on Instagram three days back when it garnered more than 23K views accompanied by several likes and comments. It was hilarious to watch the reaction of the men after they tried the pizza for the first time. The group is also believed to have a YouTube channel, where they generally post videos related to their culture. As the video surfaced on social media it grabbed the attention of viewers, who were entertained to watch the reaction of the men. "We LOVE you trying pizza!!! Here to witness your IG blow up with love!!" a user commented. The other user spelled, "this brings so much joy. thank you for this." "So you have to tell us: do you prefer the Italian pizza or the Zanzibar pizza???" the third user asked curiously.

(Image: Instagram/@maasaiboys)