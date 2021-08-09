After 'Bachpan Ka Pyar', Kolkata Tea-seller Singing Kishore Kumar Classics Goes Viral

Music has been one of the factors making commoners famous and viral on social media. After Ranu Mondal and the recent Bachpan ka Pyar fame Sahdev Dirdo, a Kolkata tea-seller is also getting popular. The man serving tea along with some Kishore Kumar classics is bringing delight not just on his customers' faces but also those listening to it online.

Kolkata tea-seller viral for Kishore Kumar songs

Paltan Nag's videos from a stall at Beniatola Lane in North Kolkata have become a talking point. In one of them, he could be seen dressed in a yellow shirt with a sketch of Kishore Kumar on it. He could be crooning Chanda o Chanda, while making the tea and serving it to his customers.

His shop also adorns the Tere Bina Zindagi Se Koi Shikwa Toh Nahin singer's photos too.

#WATCH | West Bengal: A tea shop owner in Kolkata goes viral for entertaining customers by singing Kishore Kumar's songs.



"I have followed Kishore Kumar since I was 10 years old. I practiced his songs on Karaoke. He is my idol," says Paltan Nag, tea shop owner in Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/ng8CRZi8lU — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2021

"I celebrate Kishore Da's birthday on August 4. I am happy that people like my song. Singing is my passion," Nag was quoted as saying by ANI. He added, "Kishore Da remains in my heart. He is my God."

He also wanted the Government to confer Bharat Ratna on Kishore Kumar.

He added that he wished to take his passion to the next level by becoming a singer. However, he had to join his father at the tea-selling store due to the financial condition of his family. He also does stage performances.

Netizens too were bowled over by the gesture. One wrote that Kishore Kumar would have been very happy to see it had he been alive, and that music bound us all in one thread. Right from showering praises with words like 'awesome', to blessings for the success of his store, there were heartwarming reactions for Nag.

The music binds us all in one thread.... Superb....kishore da will be so happy..🤗😃 — Ashish🏹📸☯️☮️🦉 (@ashishsomkuor) August 8, 2021

Ayushmann Khurrana's tribute to Kishore Kumar

Meanwhile, there were tributes galore for Kishore Kumar on his 92nd birth anniversary, including from Bollywood stars.

Among the best was from Ayushmann Khurrana. He rendered the legend's classic Chookar Mere Mann Ko. He even combined his hit Moh Moh Ke Dhaage with it. The actor also recalled how he was recording it early in the morning because Kishore Kumar's birth anniversary did not let him sleep.

