After David Warner, Cricketer DJ Bravo Hops On Pushpa's 'Srivalli' Dance Challenge; Watch

Superstar Allu Arjun's latest action flick Pushpa: The Rise has created quite a frenzy on social media with its peppy soundtracks. From Oo Antava to Saami Saami, the craze has travelled across the borders as many have hopped on the bandwagon of trying out the addictive steps of the tracks. After Australian cricketer David Warner, Trinidadian cricketer Dwayne Bravo has joined in on the Pushpa craze.

DJ Bravo dances on Pushpa's Srivalli

Taking to his official social media handles, DJ Bravo opted for a white tee and bright yellow shorts paired to perform the Srivalli dance challenge. Dwayne Bravo, who is popularly known as DJ Bravo for his successful venture as a singer, can be seen replicating Allu Arjun's signature shoulder move from the song Srivalli.

In the caption, he tagged Warner and Suresh Raine, who also tried out the trend, and wrote, ''Going with the trend!! 😂😂 @davidwarner31 @sureshraina3 how did I do!! 😅🕺🏾🕺🏾🕺🏾🕺🏾'' Warner was quick to reply to him as he commented, ''Haha legend, 😂😂 you’re the man brother'' Netizens also enjoyed the cricketer's hilarious take on the dance as one user tweeted, ''I loved Pushpa. The dance where he would come out of his sandal was priceless!''

It was not long before the video started making rounds on the internet as the official Twitter handle of Pushpa shared DJ Bravo's video and wrote, ''Windies cricketer@DJBravo47 joins the trend recreates the signature step of icon stAAr @alluarjun from #Srivalli Song #Pushpa #PushpaTheRise''

Earlier, David Warner participated in the dance trend after hyping up his followers about the same via his Instagram posts. His video was liked by many Indian fans and Allu Arjun also dropped a compliment for the cricketer. Suresh Raina also tried out the trend by sharing the video on his Instagram and writing, ''I couldn’t stop but try this myself. @alluarjunonline what an incredible performance in #pushpa brother. Wishing you lots of success! @aadyanijhawan09 @shivnijhawan". Reacting to it, Allu Arjun praised the cricketer as he commented, "👏👏👏 Greattt 👍🏼 (sic)".

Pushpa: The Rise starred Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and was directed by Sukumar. The film managed to earn over Rs 300 crore at the box office and is gearing up for its part two.

Image: Instagram/@djbravo47/hero_verse28