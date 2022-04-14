Last Updated:

'Free Speech Time' | After Elon Musk's Twitter Offer, Netizens Back Move For Platform's 'longevity & Relevance'

Tech Billionaire Elon Musk left everyone flabbergasted after he announced that he is eyeing to become the owner of microblogging site Twitter by buying it out.

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
Elon Musk

Image: AP/Unsplash/JRMajewski/Twitter


Tech Billionaire Elon Musk left everyone flabbergasted after he announced that he is eyeing to become the owner of microblogging site Twitter by buying it out for about $43 billion. According to a Bloomberg report, Musk has offered to pay $54.20 per share in cash which is a 54% premium on the closing price on January 28 and a 38% premium to the closing price on April 1. While the Twitter CEO hasn’t reacted to this yet, netizens have dished out a wide range of reactions including questioning Musk about changes that he would like to make. Interestingly, many others have asked the 50-year-old to buy things or places they want instead. 

'Can you buy this place, please?'

This comes after the 50-year-old became the largest stakeholder of the company when he bought about 9% Twitter stake worth about $3 billion. Currently, Musk owns 7,34,86,938 shares, which is four times to what former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey owned. In the regulatory filing, Musk reportedly reiterated his stance on free speech which, according to him, is not currently a priority on Twitter. Before becoming Twitter’s biggest shareholder, he even held a poll asking his fans if they believe Twitter believes in upholding freedom of expression.

READ | Elon Musk deleting tweets after refusing to join Twitter board of directors

Twitter Market cap

It is worth noting that Twitter’s current market capitalisation stands at $37 billion. Musk, on the other hand, is currently the world’s richest man with a total net worth of $273 billion, according to Forbes. The billionaire’s recent announcement comes as a surprise to many after he fooled everyone, including Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal, about his interest in joining the social media’s Board of Directors. 

READ | EXPLAINER: What Elon Musk's dance with Twitter really means

Agarwal had shared the news on Tuesday and had welcomed Musk saying that the latter would add ‘great value’ to the company. Much to everyone’s surprise, Agarwal revealed that Musk has decided otherwise, an announcement which was followed by the latter deleting all his tweets about making changes on Twitter.

READ | Elon Musk slapped with lawsuit over non-compliance in purchase of Twitter shares

Image: AP/Unsplash, Twitter/@JRMajewski

READ | Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for about $43 billion; agrees to pay $54.20 per share

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Elon Musk, Twitter, Twitter stock price
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND