Tech Billionaire Elon Musk left everyone flabbergasted after he announced that he is eyeing to become the owner of microblogging site Twitter by buying it out for about $43 billion. According to a Bloomberg report, Musk has offered to pay $54.20 per share in cash which is a 54% premium on the closing price on January 28 and a 38% premium to the closing price on April 1. While the Twitter CEO hasn’t reacted to this yet, netizens have dished out a wide range of reactions including questioning Musk about changes that he would like to make. Interestingly, many others have asked the 50-year-old to buy things or places they want instead.

I made an offer https://t.co/VvreuPMeLu — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 14, 2022

'Can you buy this place, please?'

Hi Elon, can you buy this place please https://t.co/pnMchTq9Me — Серж 🐩 ♎ (@NoLuckMakedonec) April 14, 2022

Well I guess the folks “leading” Twitter grossly underestimated Elon. @elonmusk — Sean Thornton (@SeanTho98192182) April 14, 2022

Jack Dorsey after Elon Musk acquires 100% of twitter pic.twitter.com/sMMlh9tHew — Dr. Parik Patel, BA, CFA, ACCA Esq. (drpatel.eth) (@ParikPatelCFA) April 14, 2022

I always wondered if I'd ever quit Twitter. Thanks @elonmusk for making it an easy decision. https://t.co/bx1ESft9b3 — RB1905 (@RoyalBlue1905_) April 14, 2022

How about buying Manchester United instead of twitter, @elonmusk — sam_c345 (@C345Sam) April 14, 2022

Can they refuse? — Johan Paul 🗽 (@kypeli) April 14, 2022

If Twitter cares about longevity and actually remaining relevant they’ll take the offer.



If they don’t, then they won’t.



Its in their hands. ELON, you’re a great man. https://t.co/7z8blhtDAf — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) April 14, 2022

Free Speech Time! 🔥 — JR Majewski for Congress (@JRMajewski) April 14, 2022

This comes after the 50-year-old became the largest stakeholder of the company when he bought about 9% Twitter stake worth about $3 billion. Currently, Musk owns 7,34,86,938 shares, which is four times to what former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey owned. In the regulatory filing, Musk reportedly reiterated his stance on free speech which, according to him, is not currently a priority on Twitter. Before becoming Twitter’s biggest shareholder, he even held a poll asking his fans if they believe Twitter believes in upholding freedom of expression.

Twitter Market cap

It is worth noting that Twitter’s current market capitalisation stands at $37 billion. Musk, on the other hand, is currently the world’s richest man with a total net worth of $273 billion, according to Forbes. The billionaire’s recent announcement comes as a surprise to many after he fooled everyone, including Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal, about his interest in joining the social media’s Board of Directors.

Agarwal had shared the news on Tuesday and had welcomed Musk saying that the latter would add ‘great value’ to the company. Much to everyone’s surprise, Agarwal revealed that Musk has decided otherwise, an announcement which was followed by the latter deleting all his tweets about making changes on Twitter.

