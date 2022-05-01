After 'filter Coffee,' Chennai Artist's Painting Of Maggi Leaves Netizens Spellbound

If you are an avid social media user, you might have come across unique talents from different walks of life on a daily basis. Recently, a Chennai-based photographer-artist garnered fame after her painting featuring a filter coffee cup was lauded for being such realistic that it resembled a live photograph. As netizens are still recovering from the buzz created by the Chennai artist Varuna's 'filter coffee' painting, she managed to set the bar even higher after she shared her work on a packet of Maggi Noodles online. Her drawing of Maggi, apparently one of her older works, met praises yet again for the realistic features and the word spread, and eventually, the brand itself got blown away and responded.

Chennai-based artist and photographer Varuna Shreethar took the micro-blogging major Twitter by storm after she shared a painting featuring a packet of Maggi noodles. The painting featured the signature yellow packaging of the Nestle product while a bowl of noodles inside the packaging holds stark resemblance to the ones we have at our home. "My old painting of Maggi," Varuna wrote in the caption while sharing the picture.

my old painting of maggi 🌻 pic.twitter.com/ugCqIXqbam — V (@VforVendakka_) April 30, 2022

Earlier, Varuna Shreethar shared a painting of filter coffee that looked so realistic that it left Twitterati in awe. The photo had gone viral and has accumulated more than 58,000 likes. However, as her recent painting went viral, Maggi India too noticed and joined the conversation. “This picture has surely taken our ‘Dil’ (heart),” the food company wrote, adding “keep showing the #maggilove”, the brand commented.

This picture has surely taken our ‘Dil’ 😍 Keep showing the #maggilove ❤️ — Maggi India (@MaggiIndia) April 30, 2022

Netizens call Chennai artist's 'Maggi' painting mesmerising

Like Varuna's previous work, her painting of Maggi Noodles first left netiznes wondering if it was an art work or a photograph. "Wow! Hyper-realistic!!", a user wrote. The second user wrote, "these are just mind-blowing. followed you for your handle name but I am glad I did. filter coffee painting was just a masterpiece. keep it coming. cheers". The third user wrote, "Still can’t believe this is a painting, OMG!".

Image: Twitter/@VforVendakka_/Shutterstock