After 'Oo Antava', BTS Members Hop On Viral 'Kacha Badam' Dance Trend; Watch

The internet is currently going into a frenzy over the new viral sensation Bengali song Kacha Badam as many take on the dance challenge by adding their unique flair to it. The viral dance trend seemed to have transcended the boundaries as now the South Korean boyband BTS has also hopped on the challenge.

After Oo Antava, Tumse Milke Dil Ka and Chadhti Jawani, the Desi ARMY have now made the seven-member band groove on the viral sensation song Kacha Badam.

BTS grooves to 'Kacha Badam'

An edit of the boyband dancing to the Bengali song has been making rounds on the internet as the boys are seen perfectly in sync with the peppy track. Earlier, the band's video where fans edited them to match Pushpa's Oo Antava and Srivalli had gone viral on social media. See the video here.

The viral song has not spared any social media junkie as many people take on the Kacha Badam dance challenge. Recently, a Portuguese dad-daughter duo made waves on the internet as they expertly carried out the trendy dance steps together. Additionally, the popular French dancer, Jika, also took on the challenge as fans were in love with his on-beat dance.

More on BTS

Recently, a video edit of Jungkook as a Bollywood singer had gone viral on the internet. A YouTuber named Anshuman Sharma took to his social media to share a mashup video of BTS' Jungkook singing a Hindi song called 'Saari Raat'. He shared the video by writing, ''If Jungkook was a Bollywood singer? 👀 Got so many requests for this one! So here it is, finally made Jungkook of BTS sing in hindi, hope ya’ll dig it! (sic)'' Additionally, he also revealed that he tried to fit in every member's voice in the edit by writing, ''Ps- I tried to fit all the members but it was impossible to do in one edit''.

The band is currently on a break and gearing up for their next in-person Permission to Dance on Stage concert in South Korea. Additionally, BTS member Jimin recently underwent surgery for acute appendicitis and recovered from COVID-19.

(Image: @MusiCares/Twitter)